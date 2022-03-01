Marvel Netflix series coming to Disney Plus on March 16

The Netflix Marvel shows, which include Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher will be coming to Disney Plus in both the UK and the US on March 16, 2022. Agents of SHIELD will also be added at the same time, Disney has announced in a press release.

The shows will also be coming to Disney Plus in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. They will be coming to all other Disney Plus markets later this year. The full list of titles being added is; Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders – all six of these shows feature crossover characters and storylines. Agents of SHIELD, which forms a separate branch of the MCU again, is also being added.

It’s a surprising move that these shows, which feature explicit sex and graphic violence, are being added in the US. Disney Plus has been almost exclusively family-friendly in the US up until now. Peter Jackson recently had to get special permission for there to be swearing in his Beatles documentary Get Back. There will be updated parental controls in the US, to accommodate the move.

These Netflix shows will be joining the Disney Plus original series from Marvel that are already on the platform; WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye and the animated series What If…?. Several more shows are coming this year, including Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil is hoping to be folded into the MCU, but we don’t yet know if that will mean him appearing in the movies or further TV series on Disney Plus.

Regarding the controls, Disney said; “Robust parental controls ensure that Disney Plus remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN protected profiles, alongside the already existing Kid Profiles, to give parents and guardians peace of mind.”

