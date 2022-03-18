Moon Knight episode runtimes revealed

The next chapter of the MCU is upon us, as the new Marvel TV series Moon Knight premieres on streaming service Disney Plus on March 30, 2022. The series will introduce us to a never-before-seen character in live-action, Marc Spector, and his titular alter ego Moon Knight. After preview screeners were sent into the wild, the runtime for the first four episodes have been revealed.

Moon Knight is a bit of a curious character in the comic books, and a very popular one too. He’s kind of a cross between the dark humour of Deadpool, the vigilantism of Batman, and the unwitting transformational powers of Bruce Banner’s The Hulk. That’s not to say he grows big and green, it’s just that Marc Spector has very little control over his hidden, darker personality.

While in the past, Marvel TV shows have added depth to existing characters such as Wanda Maximoff, Loki, and Hawkeye, the Moon Knight series will kick off the trend for Marvel this year where see new characters like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk brought into Marvel’s Phase 4.

A selection of press outlets were recently sent advanced screeners of the first four episodes of the new series starring Oscar Isaac, and while the verdicts have been fairly mixed-to-positive, we haven’t encountered any spoilers so far.

What we have learned, however, is how long each of the first four episodes are, which is a good signal as to the kind of storytelling approach that will be taken for this show. The series is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have recently been tapped to work on Loki season 2.

According to The Direct, episode 1 will be 45 minutes long, episodes 2 and 3 are 50 minutes long, and episode 4 is longer still, at 51 minutes. These runtimes align with most of the other Marvel TV shows, which have by and large come in under an hour for the majority of their season run.