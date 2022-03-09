Ms. Marvel crew gift teases season 2 plans at Disney Plus

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel may well be a while away, but it seems like Disney Plus are planning a fruitful future for the TV series, as new merch gifted to crew members suggest that the streaming service have more than one season in the pipeline.

The Phase 4 series is set to follow Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero who gains her powers from the Terrigen Mists. Her powers include growing and shrinking to incredible sizes as well as shapeshifting. A Captain Marvel fangirl, Kamala adopts the moniker Ms. Marvel in her honour — although it is unclear whether the original Ms. Marvel, played by Brie Larson, will appear in the MCU series.

After a series of delays, Ms. Marvel has a tentative summer 2022 release date, with crew member Patrick Favo sharing a now-deleted image of a wrap gift he received. The gift — a glass branded with the show’s logo — sparked discussion after eagle-eyed fans spotted “Season 1” on the side of the glass: suggesting that Disney Plus may have already renewed the show before season 1 has even dropped.

In Ms Marvel, Kamala is set to be played by newcomer Iman Vellan, with other cast members including Matt Lintz as Kamala’s best friend Bruno Carrelli, and Aramis Knight, who will be playing fellow young crimefighter Red Dagger.

Larson has said she’s happy to swoop into Ms Marvel is the show needs her, but either way, those hoping to see Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel on-screen together needn’t wait too long: the pair will be joined by WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau in a sort-of-but-not-really Captain Marvel sequel entitled The Marvels.

This action movie is set to come in 2023, but MCU fans don’t have to wait that long for Phase 4’s next big-screen outing. Doctor Strange 2 will be in theatres on May 5, 2022.