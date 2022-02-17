Loki season 2 gets Moon Knight directors Benson and Moorhead

Loki season 2 is moving forward with Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead set to direct the majority of episodes, Deadline are reporting. Plot and casting details are still thin on the ground, with Tom Hiddleston being the only cast-member officially confirmed as returning at this stage.

Loki was clearly a success for Marvel and Disney Plus last year, as it’s the only MCU spin-off series to be given a second season. Although, Wandavision is reportedly getting a spin-off series centred around Kahryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

The first season of Loki was created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron. Alongside Hiddleston, it starred Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Wunmi Mosaku and Sasha Lane as Hunters. It won praise for its score by Natalie Holt and production design by Kasra Farahani, with the TVA heavily influenced by Terry Gilliam’s Brazil. Eric Martin, who was a writer on Loki season one, is returning to write season two. Waldron and Hiddleston are executive producers.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are known for a trio of cerebral science fiction films – Spring (2014), The Endless (2017) and Synchronic (2019) – the latter of which starred Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. They directed an episode of The Twilight Zone reboot and two episodes of Archive 81 – a new Netflix horror series starring Mamoudou Athie. Their latest science-fiction film, Something in the Dirt, premiered at Sundance 2022 and they are directors on the upcoming Marvel show Moon Knight.

As well as Loki and Wandavision, 2021 saw The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye come to Disney Plus, all of which were centred around characters we had already seen in Marvel movies. 2022 will see the release of Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac, She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany, and Ms. Marvel starring Iman Vellani – all of these are new characters who haven’t previously appeared in MCU movies. We do know that Ms. Marvel will be in the upcoming The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel though.

If you want to keep up with everything coming soon from Marvel, check out our guide to Phase 4.