She-Hulk design revealed by Disney Plus series merchandise

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a real nemesis it’s tie in merchandise. So many times now toys, lunchboxes, and t-shirts have spoiled the show’s secrets despite the best efforts of Kevin Feige and the Marvel spoiler police to keep things under wraps.

We’ve been given our first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk courtesy of a thermos. Unsurprisingly the gamma-powered superhero looks a lot like Maslany if she hit the gym and covered herself in green paint. I’m not sure what else we expected to be honest? It’s pretty accurate to She-Hulk’s traditional comic book appearance is about all we can say.

Created by Jessica Gao for the streaming service Disney Plus She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters (Maslany) a career focussed lawyer living in New York City. Don’t worry though this isn’t a Suits inspired spin-off because Jen is also the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), aka The Incredible Hulk, and develops similar powers to the angriest Avenger after she undergoes an emergency blood transfusion.

With great power comes a greater chance of a supervillain attack though and Jen soon finds herself having to battle the super-strong Titania (Jameela Jamil). The cast is rounded out by Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, and Josh Segarra.

It’s not all new faces, though, Ruffalo is set to reprise the role of Banner in the sci-fi series, while Tim Roth is back as his nemesis The Abomination.

She-Hulk is part of Marvel's Phase 4 and is scheduled to debut on Disney Plus in mid-2022.