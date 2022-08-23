Marvel Zombies release date speculation – when is the MCU series out?

When is the Marvel Zombies release date? The expansion of the MCU knows no bounds, with the Marvel and Disney partnership going full steam ahead as it nears the end of Phase 4. Beyond that, the plans for Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6 are in place, with an array of MCU movies and Marvel series announced.

Part of that small screen journey on the streaming service Disney Plus is to explore various animated series projects. One of the more fascinating concepts the studios are moving ahead with is Marvel Zombies, which if you couldn’t guess from the title, involves your favourite MCU characters taking the form of flesh-eating deadwalkers.

So when exactly has Kevin Feige lined up the Marvel Zombies release date within his master plan? Which heroes and villains from the Marvel movies are likely to appear in the TV series? And what can we expect to happen in the show? Well, don’t sweat it, we’ve got all the information you need to prepare for the zombie invasion.

Marvel Zombies release date speculation

There is currently no precise release date for Marvel Zombies, but the series is expected to drop at some point in 2024.

While many of the upcoming Marvel projects have more exact release dates, particularly the big screen adventure movies, Disney is a little more cautious when arranging its small screen endeavours.

Marvel Zombies plot speculation

It’s not been confirmed yet, but the Marvel Zombies series is likely to continue the storyline from the zombie episode of Marvel’s What If…? series.

The basic premise of that episode saw the world infected by the Quantum virus, with those affected rising from the dead and hunting for flesh. The bigger problem was, any superhero infected by the virus would keep their powers even as a zombie.

By the end of the episode, Peter Parker, T’Challa, and Scott Lang (or his head at least) had managed to survive after facing off against a zombie version of Wanda Maximoff. With the mind stone in their possession, the heroes head off to Wakanda to try and create a cure for the virus.

Unfortunately, there’s a huge zombie army waiting for them there, led by none other than an undead Thanos. He really is inevitable! We’re sure this cliffhanger will be picked up at some point, and although there is a What If…? season 2 on the way, we think Marvel Zombies would be best placed to tackle the story in depth.

Marvel Zombies cast speculation

No actors have been confirmed for the voice roles in the Marvel Zombies cast just yet. If our assumptions are correct though, we could see the likes of Paul Rudd reprising his role from live-action for the animated show.

In the zombie episode of Marvel’s What If…? Rudd was joined by Mark Ruffalo, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, and the late Chadwick Boseman. With this in mind, it’s very likely that big name actors will be a part of the Marvel Zombies cast.

Until we know for sure what the plot of Marvel Zombies will entail, any thoughts on the cast are purely speculative. If the series does follow the storyline of What If…? we should see Paul Rudd back as Scott Lang and Hudson Thomas as Peter Parker.

Sadly, it’s very unlikely Chadwick Boseman will be the voice of T’Challa for the timeline moving forward. While it’s possible he recorded some lines before his untimely passing, we can’t imagine there was enough work done to complete a full series.

If the walking dead version of Thanos does prove to be the bad guy in Marvel Zombies, it’s also very likely that Josh Brolin would provide the voice for the character. The actor lent his vocal talents to the role for other episodes in What If…? so is clearly open to the idea.

That’s all we know about the Marvel Zombies release date for now, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more as time goes by. Until then, why not check out our guide to other upcoming Marvel projects like the Thunderbolts release date, or the Avengers 5 release date.