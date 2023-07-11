When does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 come to Disney Plus?

When does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 come to Disney Plus? Marvel fans will be waiting patiently for the chance to experience James Gunn’s farewell to the Guardians again, having helped it to around $850m at the global box office. A very solid total indeed.

But the MCU‘s most recent adventure for the Guardians of the Galaxy will inevitably make its way to Disney Plus very soon. Audiences have learned to expect new movies from the superhero behemoth to arrive on one of the best streaming services very quickly, helping us all out when we want to rewatch the Marvel movies in order.

So when can we expect to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on Disney Plus? We want to experience the final farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy cast one more time, and we want to do it in our living room.

We expect to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 on Disney Plus in August 2023, though no official date has been confirmed.

In recent years, Disney has usually operated with a three-month window between theatrical release dates and Disney Plus for Marvel movies. Guardians 3 landed in May 2023, so that points to early August for its streaming debut.

Disney has stuck fairly rigidly to this approach in recent years. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in cinemas on November 2022 and hit Disney Plus in February 2023. Ant-Man 3 was released theatrically in February 2023 and arrived for streaming in May 2023.

We were big fans of Gunn’s newest foray into the Marvel world, as we explored in our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 review, and so we’ll be very excited to experience the best MCU characters and their battle against the most hateable Marvel villain again.

