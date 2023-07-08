We love the MCU, but even we don’t want to see this deleted scene

There’s a lot of MCU to get through. I think we can say that at this point, even as devoted fans of all things comic book. And that’s without even considering all of the MCU deleted scenes that have been left on the cutting room floor from the best movies that have been made across 15 years of MCU movies.

There’s at least one specific deleted scene from the earliest days of the best superhero movies in this franchise, though, that has never seen the light of day. And the reason? It’s really terrible, apparently.

Jeremy Latcham has been a producer on numerous Marvel projects, including the original Iron Man in 2008. And it’s that movie which played host to a scene “so bad” that even MCU boss Kevin Feige wants it kept under wraps.

Latcham told ScreenRant about “three or four deleted scenes from [Iron Man] that I don’t think will ever be released because they were so bad”. One of these took place during the first act, while Tony Stark is being held as a prisoner by terrorist group The Ten Rings.

He said: “There was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don’t think they’ve ever come out. Someone should look into it, but I don’t think they’ve ever been seen. Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he’s really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit. It’s so absurd. It’s wild.”

Latcham added: “I remember Kevin saying to me in 2012, when I was like: ‘Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?’ And Kevin was like: “No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don’t know what we’re doing. It’ll be embarrassing if they see these scenes’.”

We can’t blame Latcham and Feige for keeping this stuff sealed deep within the Marvel vault. There are lots of reasons we’d love to see Tony Stark again, but we don’t have a burning desire to see him taking apart a washing machine like a billionaire plumber.

