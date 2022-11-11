Eternals 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Eternals 2 release date? Director Chloe Zhao broke quite a few franchise conventions in Marvel movie Eternals. She introduced a large superpowered ensemble that included a few A-listers for a science fiction movie that’s largely removed from the MCU as we know it.

The Eternals are, as their name suggests, immortal beings who’ve been on Earth for millennia. The MCU characters are here to defend us against the Deviants, serving under the Celestials, and when the Emergence is kickstarted, they jump to action. It’s almost more of a drama movie than an action movie, and though not entirely beloved, there’s plenty of room for sequel.

Could we see the Eternals 2 release date in Marvel’s Phase 5? Or sometime after Avengers 5? Will it be another film, or perhaps a Marvel series? We’ve done all the cosmic research for you, so please, right this way.

Eternals 2 release date speculation

There’s no Eternals 2 release date because the movie hasn’t officially been confirmed yet. It’s not part of Phase 5, nor is there any hint it’ll be in Phase 6.

Several members of the cast, such as Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Kit Harington, have all said they’d happily return, but they’ve not heard what Marvel’s plans are. Producer Nate Moore told The Toronto Sun that an Eternals sequel isn’t “must have” for the studio at present.

On a more optimistic note Kevin Feige has said that more adventures with Harry Styles and Patton Oswalt’s characters, Eros and Pip, are “very exciting” to Marvel. So we should see some of these heroes return at some point.

Eternals 2 plot speculation

The Eternals 2 plot would likely remain on the cosmic side of the universe. This means more Celestials, and possibly more Deviants. Thor: Love and Thunder gave us Eternity, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 includes Adam Warlock. If Eternals 2 happens, it should continue in this vain, perhaps bringing in the Living Tribunal.

In terms of characters, Sersi, Pastos, and Kingo were all taken by Arishem at the end of Eternals, leaving their fate unknown. Makkari, Thena, and Druig all meet Eros and Pip aboard their ship, then, setting up the main heroes for the next installment.

Really, Eternals 2 could go literally anywhere, since the first already included so much of Earth’s history. We’ll keep an eye out for more as it arise.

Eternals 2 cast speculation

If Eternals 2 happens, expect all the living heroes to be in it. Marvel actors are usually in for the long haul, and that means Keoghan, Chan, Nanjiani, and their co-stars will reprise their roles, in addition to Styles and Oswalt.

Besides them, who knows. Maybe Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan will show up from the Guardians of the Galaxy, or Chris Hemsworth as Thor! It’s wide open.

Our predicted Eternals 2 cast:

Gemma Chan as Sersi

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

Barry Keoghan as Druig

Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Salma Hayek as Ajak

Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

Harry Styles as Eros

Patton Oswalt as Pip

Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated as and when there’s movement on any of this. In the meantime, peruse our list of 2023 movies we can’t wait for.