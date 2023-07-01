El Muerto release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the El Muerto release date? If you’ve not heard of El Muerto, you should. He’s a luchador extraordinaire who’s gone fist-to-fist with Spider-Man in a showcase wrestling match organized by J. Jonah Jameson. Intrigued? Well, you’ll be pleased to know that a movie version of this story is on the way.

That’s right, an El Muerto movie is officially in the works, bringing the super-powered wrestler to life. The man in question is a superhuman wrestler that has abilities of increased strength and endurance. As a Spider-Man spin-off, there’s potential that this new feature could mean big things for the franchise, or at least, for our understanding of some extra Spidey lore.

But since the action movie has already faced some bumps in the road, it may be hard to pinpoint just when we can expect an El Muerto release date amid the ever-changing slate of Marvel movies and DC movies. But fear not, because we’ve got everything you need to know. Read on!

El Muerto release date speculation

The El Muerto release date was originally set for January 12, 2024, but it’s since been removed from Sony Pictures’ slate, meaning we may not get it until later in 2024.

The Spider-Man movie spin-off has been affected by a few factors, including the 2023 Writers Strike and the frantic tour schedule of its star Bad Bunny. As it stands, the movie is still in development, but that doesn’t bring us any closer to a confirmed release date.

The January 2024 release slot that was originally set has now been taken by The Book of Clarence, a biblical feature starring LaKeith Stanfield. For that reason, we think we’ll probably be waiting until later in the year for the new superhero movie.

Who’s in the El Muerto cast?

We know that Bad Bunny, the rapper, is set to star as El Muerto, the super-powered wrestler.

Previously, he’s appeared in Brad Pitt‘s Bullet Train, and actually has pro wrestling experience in the WWE. In that regard, perhaps he’s the perfect choice for the character of the titular luchador.

Since El Muerto exists in the Spider-Man universe, there may be the slightest chance we could see Tom Holland appear as the Web-Slinger, especially since traction will be gaining for the Spider-Man actor‘s reported trilogy of new movies. Plus, the arc of El Muerto does involve Spider-Man to a rather notable extent. With that in mind, we’ll tentatively say that it’s not impossible we could see the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man pop up.

So far, casting news has been pretty sparse for the project, and Bad Bunny himself is the only confirmed cast member. We’ll be sure and keep you updated when we hear further news on the cast and characters.

The expected cast for the El Muerto movie:

Bad Bunny as El Muerto

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

The movie is set to be directed by Jonás Cuarón, who previously directed the science fiction movie Gravity. He’ll also soon be at the helm of the new Zorro movie. He also just happens to be the son of one of the best directors of all time, Alfonso Cuarón.

What is El Muerto about?

El Muerto is part of the Sony collective of Marvel characters, and will focus on a wrestler with superhuman powers that come from his luchador mask.

Before he was El Muerto (translation: The Dead), he was Juan-Carlos Sánchez. He’s been trained by his father, Marcus, since childhood to be the next in line of El Muertos, a collection of masked wrestlers who gain superpowers from their mystical masks. But Juan-Carlos refuses the powers and even declines to fight El Dorado, a god who maintains control of the mask’s powers and grants those their superhuman strength.

In an act of revenge, El Dorado tries to kill him, but he’s stopped by Marcus. Ultimately, El Dorado ends up killing Marcus, which is an act that ends up buying Juan-Carlos ten years to train and defeat a masked hero. Otherwise, El Dorado will come for him again and finish the job.

This is where Spidey comes in. Juan-Carlos (El Muerto at this point), approaches everyone’s favorite media tycoon J. Jonah Jameson to arrange a wrestling match with Spider-Man. Now, this is where things get a little crazy because Spider-Man ends up poisoning the wrestler with a stinger that comes from his wrist, so he winds up in a hospital.

When the ten years are up, El Dorato comes back to claim El Muerto. Essentially, we think the El Muerto movie will all boil down to his early training years, his father’s death, and the guilt and impact it has on him, as well as building up to his big fight with Spider-Man. Basically, we think the El Muerto vs. El Dorato years-long battle will form the basis of this story.

Is there a trailer for El Muerto?

Since the movie is still very much in pre-production, we don’t imagine we’ll be getting a trailer until 2024.

That is, of course, if the movie stays the course and does end up seeing the light of day later in 2024. If that’s the case, then we can probably expect a trailer to drop in the spring of that year.

But this isn’t the first time Spider-Man has ended up in a wrestling match. Check out the below clip from the 2002 Spider-Man movie in which Peter Parker takes on the aggressive wrestler known as Bone Saw to see what we might be able to expect from his fight with El Muerto.

Where can I watch El Muerto?

While no release strategy has been confirmed, since it’s a Sony movie with a Marvel character, we expect it’ll hit the big screen.

Why not? All its Spider-Man predecessors have made it into theaters, and with Marvel’s Phase 5 and DC’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters set to ignite a new taste for superhero movies, we foresee that this will end up being pushed out big.

