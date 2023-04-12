Deadpool 3 cast bringing back two fan-favourite stars

It sounds as though Ryan Reynolds is getting most of the original gang back together for Deadpool 3, despite it ballooning into a Marvel movie starring Wolverine. Morena Baccarin, who plays Wade Wilson’s girlfriend Vanessa, is confirmed to be returning – according to Deadline.

Other returning cast members are Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Karan Soni (Dopinder) and Leslie Uggams (Blind Al). Dopinder and Blind Al provided a lot of support for Wade in the first two Deadpool movies, so it’s good to see them back. Brianna Hildebrand (Warhead) is not confirmed as yet. We also know that Reynolds is very keen to bring back Deadpool 2’s Peter (Rob Delaney), and Zazie Beetz’s Domino is also likely to be back.

As well as Hugh Jackman joining the Deadpool crew in his legendary role as Logan, new additions include our favourite Succession cast member Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, the latter in a villainous role. We don’t know exactly when Deadpool 3 starts filming, but we definitely know that Jackman is already in intensive training to get back into Wolverine shape.

It has been strongly rumoured for some time that Owen Wilson will have a major role in Deadpool 3, in his role as Mobius from the Loki Marvel series. The involvement of time travel and the TVA would help explain how Logan/Wolverine has managed to return to life. One rumour is that Wade will be put on trial by the TVA for killing the X-Men Origin: Wolverine version of himself during the Deadpool 2 post-credit scene.

All of this is speculation at the moment, but hopefully we’ll know more soon. While we wait for more news, check out our guide to the X-Men movies in order, if you want to brush up on the complicated timeline behind Wolverine and co.