Daredevil season 4 just got a slightly worrying update

Nowadays, we aren’t left wanting for superhero-led shows. From the shockingly bloody world of The Boys to the countless Marvel series over the years, we’ve seen it all. And Daredevil was there from the very beginning. So it makes sense that fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming continuation of Matt Murdock’s adventures.

Although taking the form of a new series altogether, many, including those involved in the production, have described the upcoming Born Again as an adoptive Daredevil season 4.

Aside from being impacted by the 2023 Writers Strike, there’s another thing that potentially doesn’t quite bode well for the highly-anticipated continuation.

For context, we know that Born Again will see Daredevil swapping out his Netflix series roots for a shiny new Disney Plus home. And while the latter streaming service has brought us some of the best TV series in recent years (as well as giving us an opportunity to watch some of the best Disney movies again), this does raise some questions.

Notably: just how much of the grittiness of Daredevil are we going to lose? This worry has become even more pressing since an interview with one of the Born Again’s stars, Vincent D’Onofrio, has come to light.

“I think it’s definitely a new show. It’s not the Netflix show. It’s definitely a new show,” D’Onofrio, who will be playing Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, tells ComicBook.com.

It’s no secret that Netflix is the broodier, more violent cousin of Disney, which is a trait which we’ve come to love in our superhero movies and shows. Luckily, he then went on to give some positive insight into the new series, leaving fans with a sense of hope that not all is lost in the character’s transfer from Netflix to Disney.

“I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie’s one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I’m totally into this part, so I’m there for the same reason.”

