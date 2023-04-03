Blue Beetle release date, trailer, plot, cast, more

What is the Blue Beetle release date? Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle is not only fourteenth film in the DC Extended Universe, but the first DC movie starring a Latinx lead.

Known for his work in Netflix series Cobra Kai, Xolo Maridueña was announced as the actor playing Jaime Reyes back in 2021. Although the DCEU as we know it is currently in flux, DC Studios CEO James Gunn, who is spearheading a rebooted DC Universe alongside Peter Safran, has assured fans that Jaime Reyes’ big-screen debut will not be in vain. Blue Beetle, he explained, is “totally disconnected” from other DC movies, meaning that it “can be a part of the DCU.”

So, with panic surrounding the new movie being canon out of the way, settle down and immerse yourself with everything we know about the Blue Beetle release date.

Blue Beetle release date

The Blue Beetle release date is August 18, 2023.

The superhero movie was initially planned to be released on streaming service HBO Max, but will now have a full theatrical run.

Is there a Blue Beetle trailer?

The first trailer for Blue Beetle was released on April 3, 2023.

It shows Xolo Maridueña in character as Jaime Reyes after encountering the Scarab for the first time. We see the Scarab attach itself to him and Reyes trying to get to grips with his new powers and even get a glimpse of the movie villains, Victoria Kord and Carapax the Indestructible Man.

Blue Beetle plot

The movie will be an origin story for Jaime Reyes, loosely based on the Infinite Crisis comic book storyline.

The official plot synopsis for Blue Beetle is as follows: “Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.”

“When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

Blue Beetle cast

Xolo Maridueña leads the cast as Jaime Reyes.

Other cast members include Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, and Raoul Trujillo. You can find the full cast list below:

Who’s in the Blue Beetle cast?

Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle

Bruna Marquezine as Penny

Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes

George Lopez as Rudy

Adriana Barraza as Nana

Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio

Damián Alcázar as Alberto

Raoul Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man

Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord

Harvey Guillén in an undisclosed role

