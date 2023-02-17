Is Michael Peña in Ant-Man 3? The Ant-Man movies are known for combining over-the-top shrinking (and growing) action with hilarious comedy. In a cast full of hilarious actors, one star stands out: Michael Peña, who plays Luis, Scott’s old cellmate.

In all the trailers we’ve gotten for Ant-Man 3, though, we’ve seen Scott (it is a Paul Rudd movie, after all), Hope, Cassie, and new Marvel villains Kang and MODOK, but there’s been no Luis. So where is everyone’s favourite MCU character? Is Michael Peña in Ant-Man 3?

Is Michael Peña in Ant-Man 3?

No, neither Michael Peña nor Luis is in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. Don’t worry. Take all the time you need to get past this heartbreaking news, we know it’s a shock, and we don’t know what director Peyton Reed was thinking either.

Why isn’t Michael Peña in Ant-Man 3?

Ok, that’s not entirely fair. Reed has explained why Peña’s not in the film, and it’s all to do with the scale of the movie. Basically, as Ant-Man 3’s predominantly set in the Quantum Realm, it didn’t make much sense to include the reformed criminal, as lovable as he may be.

“There were no versions of this movie [with Luis]. There are a lot of characters in the movie,” Reed told The Hollywood Reporter. “We obviously have our Lang, van Dyne and Pym family, but then we also introduced Kang, MODOK, and all of our Freedom Fighter characters.

“So we had to make decisions early on about what stories we could tell and what stories we couldn’t tell. I love those characters,” he continued. “[Luis and the criminals] were really, really fun and part of the Lang family, but as we got further and further into [development] and knew we wanted to bring the family into the Quantum Realm pretty early in the movie, it just didn’t make sense [to include Luis].”

So sorry, Luis heads. You’ll have to wait for the Ant-Man 4 release date, I guess. Speaking of which, if you want to know more about Scott Lang, check out our Ant-Man 3 review, or we have a guide breaking down the Ant-Man cast. If that’s not enough, we’ve also got a list of every new movie and TV series coming in Marvel’s Phase 5.