Since the first Ant-Man movie, we’ve been warned about the Quantum Realm, a supposed sub-atomic dimension that Scott Lang and the other shrinking heroes can access using Pym Particles.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone on, though, we’ve learned more about this mysterious place, and in the new movie Ant-Man 3, however, we’re going to explore the Quantum Realm like never before. There we’ll meet several Marvel villains who call the dimension home, including Kang the Conqueror and the cyborg MODOK.

But what is the Quantum Realm exactly? Well, don’t worry, dear reader, you don’t need a doctorate in shrinking science (that’s definitely a thing) to learn about this weird and wonderful place. Warning minor spoilers ahead for the new Paul Rudd movie.

What is the Quantum Realm?

The Quantum Realm is a microscopic universe that exists outside of normal space-time. It’s an extremely strange and dangerous place where various creatures, malcontents, and rapscallions call home. We learn in the new Marvel movie Quantumania that Kang built the city of Axia in the Quantum Realm.

As the Quantum Realm does not follow the same space-time rules that our universe does, it’s possible to enter it at one point in time and space and enter at a completely different place and time. Using specialised tech, the Avengers used the Quantum Realm to travel through time to gather the Infinity Stones.

How can you access the Quantum Realm?

The most common way people access the Quantum Realm is by using Pym Particles. By shrinking down to sub-atomic sizes, it’s possible to gain access to the dimension, although it’s exceptionally dangerous, and it can be difficult to escape without external help.

A far safer way of travelling to the Quantum Realm is by using a Quantum Tunnel. This device was created by Hank Pym and allowed him to take a rescue craft down into the Quantum Realm and rescue his wife Janet, who’d been trapped there for decades.

Contrary to popular belief, it is possible to access the Quantum Realm without using Pym particles. Sorcerers can use their Sling Rings to open portals to different multiversal dimensions, including the Quantum Realm.

Known Quantum Realm inhabitants

Kang

Krylar

MODOK

Jentorra

Quaz

Veb

Janet (formerly)

What’s the Quantum Realm based on?

The Quantum Realm is based on the Marvel comics Microverse. In the comics, the Microverse was discovered by Hank Pym and is a microscopic dimension accessible only through the use of Pym Particles. Basically it’s the exact same thing as the Quantum Realm. So why doesn’t the MCU call the Quantum Realm the Microverse? Well, the rights belong to Paramount, and let’s be honest, it sounds dumb as well.

If you’re desperate to know even more about Scott Lang’s newest adventure, we’ve got articles explaining the Ant-Man 3 ending, who plays MODOK, how to watch Ant-Man 3, and even a list of everyone who dies in Ant-Man 3. If that’s not enough, we also have a guide to the Ant-Man 4 release date and an Ant-Man 3 review.