Who dies in Ant-Man 3? The littlest hero in the MCU gets even smaller, to deal with perhaps the biggest threat in the franchise yet, and that’s saying something.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Marvel’s Phase 5 in epic fashion, introducing Kang the Conqueror as the movie villain. Paul Rudd’s third headline Marvel movies, he’s just by the entire Lang and Pym family to try and stave off the new big bad.

Not all the Ant-Man characters make it out alive, though, and we’re here to give a complete body count. Here’s everyone who dies in Ant-Man 3.

Who dies in Ant-Man 3?

MODOK

Kang the Conqueror

MODOK

Poor MODOK, poor poor MODOK. He dies in Ant-Man 3 after redeeming himself by attacking Kang after some advice from Cassie. Sadly, his many implements of murder are not enough for Kang’s defences, and he gets burned and tossed away.

In his last moments, he manages to reconcile with Scott and Hope, who make him an Avenger so he passes a hero. A fitting departure.

Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror dies in Ant-Man 3 thanks to being sucked into his own Quantum engine. Or, at least, this variant is gone, confirmed in the post-credits scene, but death is a weird thing for Kang. He exists in thousands of forms across the multiverse, so we’re not sure you can ever really say he’s dead.

But this one died, so for the sake of simplicity, we’re calling it. That’s everyone who dies in Ant-Man 3. Have a look at our guides to why is Cassie Lang recast and the Ant-Man cast, and our list of the best superhero movies for more relevant reading.