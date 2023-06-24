Marvel’s new anti-spoiler trick is very spy movie, and we’re obsessed

The folks at Marvel have a lot to protect when it comes to secrets, and MCU spoilers are potentially worth millions of dollars if they have an impact at the box office or on Disney Plus subscribers. But the latest Marvel series went to extreme lengths to keep things under wraps – at times channelling the best spy movies.

This week marked the Secret Invasion release date, unveiling the first episode of the series in which Samuel L Jackson‘s Nick Fury leads the fightback against a renegade group of Skrulls on Earth trying to take over the planet for themselves.

There are some big surprises, even in just the first installment, and Jackson told Entertainment Weekly that the Marvel anti-spoiler crew had a particularly extreme response to the new threat of drones flying over the set.

“They shot one down,” he said. “And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him.”

Perhaps it’s just Jackson’s no-nonsense phrasing, but it sounds like the chilling espionage thriller unfolding in front of the cameras might also have been playing out behind the scenes – albeit with less violence and fewer aliens, we think.

Jackson said this wasn’t his only experience of Marvel’s spoiler police showcasing their espionage skills. James Bond has got nothing on these guys.

“I remember when we got ready to do Avengers, someone printed out a copy of my Avengers script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office… They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn’t show up. It was crazy.”

Now the secrets are out of the bag, you can watch Secret Invasion via Disney Plus by clicking below…

For more from Secret Invasion, find out if Agent Ross is a Skrull, learn all about how Armor Wars ties into Secret Invasion, and get all the information you need about the Secret Invasion release schedule. We’ve also explained five key differences between Secret Invasion and the comics.

Or you can learn about the best TV series and the best movies coming in Marvel’s Phase 5, including the Loki season 2 release date, The Marvels release date, and the Captain America 4 release date.