This forgotten Keanu Reeves movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Keanu Reeves is definitely one of our favorite movie stars, and we’re willing to bet he ranks pretty highly in your list too. After all, Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors of his generation – in the right role, we should say – and has delivered some of the best action movies of recent years thanks to the John Wick franchise.

It’s always worth taking a step back and revisiting some of the best Keanu Reeves movies, as his varied career can’t help but put a smile on your face. You get to go through the John Wick movies and The Matrix movies in order, as well as the likes of A Scanner Darkly and, of course, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. A real brush with greatness there.

Once you’ve finished watching SpongeBob, though, it’s worth heading right back to the start of the 21st century to experience one of Reeves’ best sports movies. It’s one you might not have seen before.

The 2001 drama Hardball, in which Reeves ends up coaching baseball to a group of kids from a deprived Chicago neighborhood, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. If you aren’t already a subscriber, you can sign up here.

Reeves plays a man with severe gambling debt who is given the opportunity to earn money by coaching baseball to some troubled African-American boys. It’s a charming film and also served as the movie debut for a very young Michael B. Jordan.

Critical reviews were mixed – it’s currently at just 41% approval on Rotten Tomatoes – but there’s plenty of warmth and emotion on offer. It certainly clings tightly to the sports movie template, but that doesn’t stop it being a fun watch.

If you’re after more from Reeves, read our John Wick 4 review and enjoy our Scott Adkins interview about working on the film. We’ve also explained why Keanu Reeves kept a big injury secret to make The Matrix and how Keanu Reeves nearly played a Fast X villain.

For more recommendations, check out our list of everything new on Amazon Prime. And for more of the best streaming services, find out what’s new on Netflix, what’s new on Paramount Plus, and what’s new on Disney Plus.