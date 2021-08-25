Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista buddy cop movie is “off to the races”

Dave Bautista put a buddy cop movie with Jason Momoa into the universe, and now it’s happening. Momoa says work on the action movie has just started.

This was during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. When asked about Bautista’s tweet on the matter, Momoa replied that it’s all go. “I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film’,” Momoa says. “We love each other — we met on See, we’re [in] Dune together, and so I said, ‘Absolutely’. And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii’, I’m like, do it, I’ve got an idea. So it’s off to the races now, we’re doing it.”

Bautista’s post asked for he and Momoa to be in a “Lethal Weapon-type” flick, directed by David Leitch, who made Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Whether or not Leitch comes on board is another question, but we have our two stars at least, and it sounds like this may hit our screens sooner rather than later.

Momoa made this appearance on the back of Sweet Girl, his new thriller movie for streaming service Netflix. In it, he plays Roy Cooper, an MMA trainer who decides to take revenge on the pharmaceutical company that let his wife die, but must do so while protecting his daughter.

As the Aquaman star points out, he and Bautista have quite a bit of upcoming work together already. They’re co-stars in the Apple TV Plus TV series See, the second season of which premieres this week, and they’re both in Dune, coming October. Bautista will feature in Thor: Love and Thunder too, and he’s currently filming Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2.

Momoa is filming Aquaman 2 at the moment, and he has family movie Slumberland coming next year for Netflix, too. All good things are worth waiting for, and these two bringing their Riggs and Murtaugh is absolutely something we’re anticipating with glee.