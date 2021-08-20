Dave Bautista wants buddy cop movie with Jason Momoa from Hobbs and Shaw director

Drax the Destroyer from the Marvel Cinematic Universe wants to team up with Aquaman from the DCEU – kind of. Drax actor Dave Bautista says he’d like to make a buddy action movie with Jason Momoa.

Bautista announced his intentions over Twitter, hoping that by putting the wish into the universe, it becomes a reality. “Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens,” he wrote. “Here we go – me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. OK! There it is. Now we wait.” In Lethal Weapon, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover play Riggs and Murtaugh, a chalk-and-cheese duo who, despite not getting along too well, manage to bring out the best in each other.

Bautista made a buddy cop film only recently, starring alongside Kumail Nanjiani in 2019’s Stuber. The comedy movie did reasonably well at the box office, though less so critically, sitting at 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. Leitch directed Fast and Furious spin-off Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, making him an ideal director for managing two huge stars, and harnessing their chemistry. Aside from that, he directed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and was involved in the first John Wick.

Currently, Bautista is filming Knives Out 2, the thriller movie sequel headed to streaming service Netflix. Momoa actually just had a new movie out on the same service, Sweet Girl, and he’s making Aquaman 2, directed by James Wan, at present.

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

What will come of this? Who knows. If Momoa’s game, that’s an easy sell, but these are busy actors, who have major franchises to worry about. All we can do is wait in hope.