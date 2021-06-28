Rian Johnson has begun filming Knives Out 2

Rian Johnson has announced filming has begun on Knives Out 2. The Last Jedi director announced the news on Twitter, posting a photo of a camera along with the caption, “Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.”

Knives Out 2, or whatever the next Benoit Blanc mystery ends up being called, was officially announced in February last year, but filming was delayed because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the film’s jumped ship from Lionsgate to Netflix (who bought the rights to Knives Out 3 at the same time) for the princely sum of $400 million. Netflix announced they expected filming to begin in the Summer of 2021, so it seems like things are right on track.

If you were looking forward to seeing Benoit get the gang back together again, though, we’ve some bad news for you. The old cast, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, etc., are out, and a brand new cast are in. Don’t worry though it’s just as star-studded as the last lineup with Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson signed on to the sequel in undisclosed roles.

Daniel Craig will, of course, also return as the private detective Benoit Blanc but that’s the only concrete casting we know. Everything else is, rather aptly, a mystery at this moment in time.

Netflix will probably be hoping the sequel is warmly received as the original movie, which grossed $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Not only that, the film was lavished with award nominations, and it ranked in both the Times and the American film institutes top ten films of 2019 as well.

As soon as we have any more news on Knives Out 2, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop