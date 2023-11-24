Five things we want to see in Invincible season 2 part 2

While we’ve seen lots of development with the likes of Omni-Man, Debbie, and Mark’s college life in Invincible season 2, we still have threads that are dangling teasingly.

When will Invincible bring Angstrom Levy back onto the board? Is Bulletproof going to have a moment to shine? And will Mark lose himself and become the visage of his father? Well, we have some ideas about what we’d like to see in Invincible season 2, part 2.

5. More Donald Ferguson

A surprise supporting character who’s had extra screen time this season is Cecil Stedman’s right-hand man, Donald: a Global Defense agent who is reeling from learning that he should be dead after seeing footage of Omni-Man supposedly killing him.

This choice has proved fruitful. There’s something uncomfortable about watching characters learn something grisly we’re already aware of. It’s like watching a curious fawn stumble into danger and not being able to help them.

Donald’s character also stands out because, although his job entails witnessing lots of brutality, he has a sensitive and quiet quality to him that’s rare in Invincible. Hopefully, we see this subplot through.

4. Angstrom Levy coming back into play

Angstrom had a big role in the opening episode of the season, but we’ve seen little of him since. This is surprising, as groundwork seemed to have been laid to make him season 2’s primary antagonist.

That could still happen from Invincible season 2 episode 5 onwards. Right now, this multiversal thread is a little underwatered after being set up so well. Although, creator Robert Kirkman surely has his reasons.

3. Mark Grayson becoming his own man

One of Mark’s many hangups this season has been his inability to steer himself in any given direction. He struggles to say no to Cecil, he’s like clay in his dad’s hands sometimes, and his dedication to making up for the chaos of season 1’s bloody finale is affecting his relationship with his girlfriend, Amber.

Eventually, there will be a straw that breaks the camel’s back. We’re ready to see this, as it can often be frustrating watching him not tend to his own needs and prioritize the people who love him.

It’s all understandable, though. Sure, he’s off to college now but he’s still young and processing a major trauma.

2. Setting up an Atom Eve spin-off

While Eve was a big part of season 1, this installment has been paying extra attention to the finer details of her life — particularly in Invincible season 2 episode 3 when we saw her clash with her parents.

Her problems couldn’t be further away from Mark’s; we suspect she’s not at all worried about turning into her father. While she is struggling to find the fine line between being a hero and overstepping, she’s less wrapped up in her inner life and is more concerned about her tangible impact on the world around her and what she ‘should’ be to the public.

Invincible’s world-building has been rock solid. So much so that while we’re a little tired of spin-offs being announced for just about every big IP, we don’t think an Atom Eve spin-off would be an unnatural path to take.

She already had a special (Invincible: Atom Eve) to prove she was more than capable of holding her own. In fact, sometimes we wish more time was spent with her, which is a good sign she needs more legroom in the story and perhaps her own bubble of characters to interact with.

1. Justice for Debbie Grayson

Is it controversial to say Debbie has been the best Invincible character in season 2? Perhaps. It’s true, though. It should be no surprise that a seasoned dramatic actor like Sandra Oh can pull focus and become the Invincible cast‘s dark horse.

We’ve seen Debbie flirt with a total breakdown this season. She has lost her self-worth — unable to dull the sting of the word “pet” coming from her husband’s lips — been rejected by a member of the support group she joined, and is visibly depressed with no support system.

Mark can punch things hard and is venting his frustration by trying to make a difference. Debbie doesn’t have superpowers, she’s just trying to make life easier for Mark and get through the aftermath of ‘Nolan’. It’ll take time, but we want to see her get her own back, someway, somehow. She deserves it!

