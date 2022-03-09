Invincible Season 2 release date – what’s next for the Amazon Prime series?

When is Invincible season 2 out? Sometimes the most interesting comic book stories don’t exist on the big screen, they arrive on TV. Amazon Prime released Invincible back in early 2021, which follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of legendary hero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), who finds he’s inherited his father’s superpowers. The animated show blends heartfelt character arcs with brutal, unrelenting violence – which instantly cemented it as one of the best animated series of all time among many audiences.

But at only eight episodes long, the first season went by as fast as the Red Rush himself – especially after the devastating fight between Invincible and Omni-Man practically levels Chicago, as Mark’s father beats him to a bloody pulp before leaving the planet. The show perfectly captures the tone of the comics by Robert Kirkman, largely because the fan favourite writer is on-board as executive producer.

But will the ending change the world’s opinions on superheroes? Will Mark take a new approach to his superheroic alter-ego? What about all the other threats teased at the end of the finale? Thankfully we already know a little of what to expect from Invincible’s sophomore season.

Invincible Season 2 Release Date: When is Invincible Season 2 out?

Because of the dramatic ending to the first season, many fans are keen to know when Invincible Season 2 will finally arrive on Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, the streaming service and the creative team have kept quiet on when the next batch of episodes will see the light of day.

When speaking to Collider ahead of the first season, Robert Kirkman did say that Season 2 shouldn’t take as long to make, saying “The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season. As we hopefully move into season two and beyond, things will tighten.”

The critically acclaimed writer went on to say, “There’s definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it’s entirely possible that there’s already work that has been done on the second season.”

Kirkman also added, “So I think we’re in a good place to be moving forward, were this show to end up being successful.” So although Invincible is still in production, at least it’s coming back! It’s worth knowing that Amazon has also renewed the show for a third season already, so that’s nice.

Invincible Season 2 Trailer: Is there a trailer for Invincible Season 2?

You guessed it, there isn’t a trailer for Invincible Season 2. Sorry about that. Thankfully Amazon’s Twitter account for the series is incredibly good at keeping fans going with funny content and Invincible-related memes.

When a trailer does make its way online, it’ll probably arrive there first. In the meantime, the account has been posting funny jokes relating to the series, like riffing on Robert Pattinson’s The Batman or joking about burger restaurants in both Invincible and The Boys: Diabolical. Basically, keep an eye on social media.

Back in January 2022, series lead Steven Yeun told Collider that voice work hasn’t started on the series yet, saying “We haven’t started. I know we’re starting at some point soon.” So it’s going to be quite some time before a trailer eventually makes its way online.

The star also explained that he’s excited to see what’s coming, “Invincible is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s gonna be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.”

Invincible Season 2 Plot: What happens in Invincible Season 2?

But the end of the first season does give fans a tease of what to expect when Mark Grayson speaks to Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), who asks the hero “What’s the plan in the meantime?” In a fun montage, the show ends with shots of different threats that Mark will have to deal with in the future.

There’s the Sequids’ invasion of Mars, the inter-dimensional Flaxans preparing for war, Titan (Mahershala Ali) becomes a fully-fledged crime lord, while Battle-Beast (Michael Dorn) slaughters aliens in space.

That’s without mentioning the fact that mad scientist D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller) now works for Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) at the Global Defense Agency. Basically, Mark is going to have a lot on his plate. Let’s not forget that Omni-Man is still out there somewhere, and Invincible is going to have to face his father again at some point.

Now that he knows about Viltrum’s true nature, he’s going to need to prepare Earth for the eventuality that the evil empire will invade. In the comics, the yellow and blue-suited hero has to deal with scrutiny from Immortal Man – who survived Omni-Man’s brutal attack – while also working alongside the Guardians of the Globe and Cecil to keep the world safe from various threats. But when heading to an alien planet to help a mantis-like race of people, Invincible finds Omni-Man ruling the world from a throne… Interesting.

Thankfully, he’ll also have to help the Coalition of Planets from stopping the Viltrumites from expanding across the universe and taking over other planets. But when speaking to ComicBook.com, Robert Kirkman revealed that one of Invincible’s main villains – the dimension-hopping Angstrom Levy will be a big part of Season 2.

The writer said “He really shakes things up. If you’re familiar with the comics and you’ve watched the TV show, you’ll get a sense of where we’re going with the second season, especially if you think really hard about how we adapted the story in the first season.”

Invincible Season 2 Cast: Who’s in the Invincible Season 2 cast?

So whose voices are coming back for Invincible Season 2? Unsurprisingly, The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun will reprise his role as Mark Grayson A.K.A. Invincible, and J.K. Simmons is returning to play Nolan Grayson A.K.A. Omni-Man.

The father-son dynamic was shredded by the end of the season, although Mark gets through to Nolan by pointing out that even after everyone he knows is dead, they’ll still have each other. Their fight will still affect Mark’s loved ones – including his mother, Debbie Grayson, and Killing Eve star Sandra Oh will explore the ramifications of the Omni-Man twist in season 2.

Don’t worry, the Guardians of the Globe are also coming back — so get ready to see more from Gillian Jacobs’ Atmo Eve, Jason Mantzoukas’ Rex Splode, Khary Payton’s Black Samson, Malese Jow’s Dupli-Kate, Grey Griffin’s Shrinking-Rey and Monster Girl.

Interestingly, Ross Marquand is also reprising his role as Rudy Conners – but it’s not clear if Zachary Quinto will voice Robot as he did in the first season. Given how Ross Marquand is an excellent impressionist – he also plays Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame – it wouldn’t be surprising if The Walking Dead star replaces the Star Trek alum.

Basically, everyone whose characters made it out alive from the first batch of episodes are likely to come back for Season 2. Obviously, there are probably some fresh faces on the way too, but Amazon has yet to announce anything about any additional actors.

Where can I watch Invincible season 2?

