Invincible season 2 episode 3 release date and time

When is the Invincible season 2 episode 3 release date? We’re only two episodes into the second series of the hit animated show, and a lot’s gone down. We’ve had shape-shifting aliens, troubled parents, and… fish-people.

Yep, Invincible season 2 has already proved the newest installment of the animated series can match the chaos and energy of the best superhero movies. But what’s next? Well, we’ll just have to wait until the next episode drops. Luckily, we’ve got all you need to know about how to watch it below.

When is the Invincible season 2 episode 3 release date?

Invincible season 2 episode 3 will be released on Friday, November 17, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re in the US, episodes drop at 12 am ET and at 9 pm PT. Meanwhile, if you’re UK-based, episodes will be available from 5 am. A bright and early start for across-the-ponders.

There’s no episode title confirmed yet, but we know that the episode should be just under the 50-minute mark, so be sure to plan your evening around the newest installment if you want to avoid spoilers.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to tune in. A Prime membership costs $14.99/£8.99 per month and will allow you to watch the first season, too.

