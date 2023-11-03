Invincible season 2 is set to up the ante significantly, and the latest threat to complicate Mark’s life is Angstrom Levy. The desperate scientist kick-started the season by opening up the multiverse, but what do we know about him?

in Invincible season 2’s premiere, Levy sought justice for the deaths caused by the Viltrumites in other dimensions. By the end of it, the tide had turned in his quest to gain enough knowledge to stop Mark Grayson and Omni-Man. So, here’s what you need to know about Angstrom and his potential impact on Invincible season 2.

Angstrom Levy in Invincible explained

Angstrom Levy is a superpowered man with the ability to open portals to other dimensions. He wants to learn from these alternate realities to stop Mark Grayson and Omni-Man from conquering Earth.

Angstrom is an intellect and anti-violence (at least, our Earth’s variant is), which sets him apart from most of the souped-up characters in one of the best Amazon Prime series.

He places a lot of value on ethical problem-solving when we meet him, and his ultimate goal is to prevent Viltrumites from ruling Earth. (For more on that, check out our Invincible season 2 review.)

He’s originally from Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comics.

Angstrom Levy’s backstory in Invincible explained

We meet lots of Angstroms in season 2’s premiere. The connection between them all is that they have been negatively affected in some way by Mark and his father.

Angstrom explains to the Mauler Twins that, in most dimensions, Mark sided with Omni-Man when the truth about Viltrum was revealed. This means these versions of Angstrom have likely all been traumatized by the father-son duo.

Describing himself as a “pacifist” — a trait seemingly snuffed out by season 2 episode 1’s violent end — he planned to build a machine that would allow him to download his variants’ minds, so to speak. With that shared knowledge, he’d come up with a way to match the invincible villains.

Like most body-altering machinations in Invincible, it went to hell. Mark showed up and a fight ensued. In the mess, Angstrom tried to stop the transfer and bloodshed, but the machine blew. After, his variants lay dead and Angstrom was mutilated by the machine.

Understandably, he snapped. Although he desperately tried to stop the Mauler Twins and their variants from killing Mark, the end result was continued grief and chaos.

Knowing how much brutality they’ve all gone through courtesy of Mark and Omni-Man, Angstrom’s commitment to his morality is apparently frayed.

How long can a character like him stick to his ethical guns before the trauma and perceived eventuality of Viltrumites bulldozing everyone in their path take over? Probably not long.

One of the biggest themes in Invincible is collateral damage. Characters like Angstrom perhaps represent the argument that civilians can’t co-exist with super beings who at any point could wipe them out without breaking a sweat — the inherent power imbalance will always end in tears.

Angstrom Levy’s powers and abilities explained

Angstrom Levy can travel to other dimensions, communicate with his variants, and transport people to other realities.

If you’re thinking he sounds a bit like Kang the Conqueror, he does. Except, Angstrom wants to use his powers for good. Instead of colonizing dimensions, Angstrom is banding his other selves together to work on a plan to end Viltrum’s planned invasion.

To do this, he opens green-looking doors that look like windows to other dimensions. You can step right through them, as the Twins

find out when Angstrom breaks them out of prison.

Aside from that gift, he’s sharp as a tack. He admits he can’t build his machine alone, but he convinces lots of Mauler Twins to work with him, and the idea of fitting all the puzzle pieces of his different minds together to collate data is smart.

Angstrom Levy in the comics explained

In Invincible comics, Angstrom Levy is an antagonist who wants to amass as much knowledge as possible from other realities.

The series doesn’t stray super far from his comic counterpart, with the source material having him also work break out the Twins

on the condition they help him with his memory-copying machine.

Just like the series, Levy was interrupted by Invincible. Angstrom tries to prevent the Twins from killing Mark and the machine explodes. He survives but is mutated.

The biggest difference is that he’s not shown to be building the machine with the end goal of hurting Mark and Omni-Man, he’s building it to help him safely travel to other dimensions and expand his knowledge. We’re sure he’ll continue to be a key player in the Invincible cast.

Until we know more, check out what other best TV series are worth watching (you can always make use of our Amazon Prime free trial to get started). If superheroes gone awry is your thing, The Boys season 4 is also coming up.