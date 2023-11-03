Who is Bulletproof in Invincible? The new hero explained

Dimension-hopping antagonists? Check. Shapeshifters? Check. A super suave Guardian who can take more hits than a baseball? Check. Bulletproof is the latest ingredient in Invincible’s batter, and we want to know everything.

Among Invincible‘s new threads are Angstrom Levy, the impact of Omni-Man’s absence, and Mark’s existential woes. Fresh threats need new heroes, and the Guardians of the Globe’s roster in Invincible season 2 is heating up. We can’t pierce Bulletproof’s body, but let’s dig into his powers and origin in one of the best Amazon Prime series.

Bulletproof in Invincible explained

Bulletproof (real name Zandale Randolph) is a human superhero who’s a new member of the Guardians of the Globe in season 2.

Introduced in episode 1, Bulletproof had some words with Rex Splode as they traded jabs about their names. Under new leadership (The Immortal is now at the wheel), Bulletproof seemed stoic and focused… unlike some of his team members.

The team could use a bit of direction after the loss of a strong member and the general uncertainty after the events of the season 1 finale, so perhaps he’ll be a good influence.

Donning a yellow costume and eye goggles similar to Mark’s, he’s somewhat of a bandaid over the group’s loss of Invincible’s capabilities.

Bulletproof is voiced by Jay Pharoah in the Invincible cast.

Bulletproof’s powers and abilities explained

Bulletproof is bulletproof, unsurprisingly. But he has a laundry list of superpowers.

Assuming his powers are the same as they are in the Invincible comics (for the most part they have been with other characters), he can do much more than take a bullet. We’ve also already seen him take to the skies in the show.

Needless to say, he’s one of the few who stands a chance at lasting more than a single round with a Viltrumite… but probably not many more — Omni-Man being like a nearly impossible-to-kill evil Superman is kind of the whole point.

Bulletproof’s powers:

Energy absorption

Self-sustenance

Flight

Invulnerability

Enhanced healing factor

Superhuman reflexes

Superhuman stamina

Superhuman strength

Is Bulletproof in the Invincible comics?

Bulletproof appeared in the Invincible comics before the TV series.

One night, Bulletproof’s superpower-obsessed twin brother Tyrone drugged Zandale and made him an unwilling test subject in his project.

The project succeeded, sort of. Zandale got superpowers but Tyrone was killed in the process. Zandale later learned to control his powers to help others, taking on the Bulletproof mantle.

In terms of character traits, Zandale is a skilled painter, strong-willed, and has a charismatic way about him.

