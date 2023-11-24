When is the Invincible season 2 episode 5 release date and time? We’ve got a longe wait before we have questions from episode 4 answered, like what the hell Mark Grayson is going to do about the Viltrumites’ promise to invade Earth.

Invincible‘s second season is split into two parts, making episode 4 the mid-season finale. So, our usual once-a-week visits are on hold. Below is the Invincible season 2 part 2 release schedule, which is admittedly vague right now. That said we do, at least, know the time window for when one of the best Amazon Prime series will return, and we can make a good guess about episode 5 based on the information available.

When is the Invincible season 2 episode 5 release date?

Invincible season 2 episode 5 will be released in early 2024 on Prime Video. We think they’ll come out sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as January.

The early 2024 window has been confirmed, but unfortunately, there’s no specific date yet. We imagine concrete details are coming super soon, with Invincible episode 4 having marked the end of season 2 part 1. With production on season 2 complete, it shouldn’t be too long a gap.

Like part 1, the remaining four episodes in this season should be new on Amazon Prime on Fridays. They’ll also likely continue part 1’s weekly release strategy instead of being dropped all at once for binging.

Invincible season 2 part 2 release schedule:

Episode 5: TBA early 2024

Episode 6: TBA early 2024

Episode 7: TBA early 2024

Episode 8: TBA early 2024

If you want to read up on the new Invincible cast, we’ve got Angstrom Levy explained (he should come into play much more in part 2) and Bulletproof explained.

