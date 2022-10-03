Invasion season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Invasion season 2 release date? The original TV series, which is exclusive to streaming service Apple TV Plus, had its first ten-episode run between October and December 2021, with the streamer confirming that the alien drama series would be returning shortly before its thrilling season finale.

As the name implies, Invasion follows the implications of an alien invasion from various corners of the globe, including Japan, the UK, Afghanistan, and the US. The series is the brainchild of co-showrunners Simon Kinberg and David Weil, who are known for their work on the X-Men movies and drama series Hunter, respectively.

In a statement following the series’ renewal, Kinberg said, “I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien invasion story. […] I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways.” To find out more about how this expansion will play out, keep reading to find out crucial information about the Invasion season 2 release date, plot, and more.

Invasion season 2 release date speculation

Apple TV Plus confirmed that Invasion would be returning for a season 2 in December 2021. However, an exact release date for the sci-fi series has not yet been confirmed.

We know that filming for season 1 concluded in March 2021, with the series then arriving seven months later, so we can probably adopt a similar timeframe for season 2.

Invasion season 2 commenced filming in January 2022, with KFTV reporting that the shooting period, across the UK and South Africa, would be ongoing until “late summer”. Since then, there haven’t been any reports to suggest that filming has been delayed, so we can assume filming on season 2 wrapped by the end of August 2022.

Consequently, if season 2, like season 1, has a seven-month post-production process, we can probably expect Invasion season 2 to arrive in early spring 2023 at the latest.

Invasion season 2 plot speculation

Invasion’s season 1 finale focussed on the aftermath of the US Government nuking the main alien ship — but as the TV series’ season 2 announcement stated, we can expect the invasion to continue in season 2.

Not only does Ward spot what appears to be another spaceship on the beach, Mitsuki also appears to spot something worrying on the JASA system which suggests that there will likely be more space invaders to come in season 2.

With Ahmed being dead, we can also expect season 2 to explore the impact of his passing on his wife, Aneesha, and his family. There’s also the small fact that Casper, after narrowly avoiding death, has some kind of supernatural connection to the aliens, which will undoubtedly be crucial for the plot moving forward.

In an interview with Collider, showrunner Simon Kinberg also teased what we can expect from season 2. ” [I]n going forward in seasons, as we’ve talked about it and imagined it, yes, there would be more characters. There would be more primary characters,” he said.

“There’d be a lot more secondary characters that would come into contact with our heroes from Season 1. There would be opportunities for healing, for our characters, real challenges for our characters in terms of their growth beyond season one, breakups, coming togethers, new loves, lost love. There’s a lot that I would want to explore in subsequent seasons.”

Invasion season 2 cast speculation

We can probably expect to see all the surviving characters from Invasion season 1, including Mitsuki (Shiori Kutsuna) and Trevante Ward (Shamier Anderson). As the invasion continues, we will also likely see new characters introduced. Furthermore, while Sheriff John Bell Tyson (Sam Neill) and Ahmed Malik (Firas Nassar) seem firmly dead, Casper’s link to the hive mind may be able to bring Tyson back, while Ahmed may well appear in flashback scenes.

Here’s the full speculative cast for Invasion season 2:

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik

Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole

Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato

Billy Barratt as Casper Morrow

Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik

Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik

Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi

Season 1 of Invasion is now available to stream on Apple TV Plus, but if you want more exclusive information about the show, check out our interviews with stars Shaimer Anderson and Firas Nassar. You can also find more alien madness in our guide to the best science fiction movies.