Does Insidious 5 have a post-credit scene? More than a decade after director James Wan first guided us into the demonic darkness of The Further, we’re back in cinemas for a fifth Insidious movie.

The first Insidious saw Dalton (Ty Simpkins) end up in a mysterious coma, which was revealed to be a result of his astral projection into a dark realm. Subsequent new movies have veered away to focus on Lin Shaye’s medium Elise, but the Insidious 5 release date brings us back to a now college-age Dalton and his increasingly brain-fogged dad Josh (Patrick Wilson, also director this time).

We know the Insidious movies come with plenty of scares, with the franchise delivering at least one of the best horror movies of the 21st century. But is there a tease for the future this time around? Does Insidious 5 have a post-credit scene? Fortunately, you don’t need to take a treacherous trip into The Further to find out. We’ve got you covered.

Does Insidious 5 have a post-credit scene?

Yes, Insidious 5 has a very brief sting at the very end of the credits, but you’re not really missing anything if you’re desperate to leave the cinema.

Unless you’re a die-hard Insidious fan and you want to make sure you’ve seen every second of the movie, you’ll be more than fine to skip the credits scene. This isn’t a Nick Fury cameo we’re talking about.

Anyway, if you’re anything like us, you’ll be desperate to escape into the light as soon as you can. Although, if you do sit and watch the credits, you’ll be treated to a brief musical surprise. The credits song is a good one, with an unexpected vocalist.

