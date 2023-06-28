Indiana Jones 6 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more news

What is the Indiana Jones 6 release date? We know what you think: “an Indiana Jones 6 movie will never happen!” But then we got Crystal Skull… and then we got the Dial of Destiny.

And as we all know, there’s nothing big movie studios love more than unearthing and dusting off IPs like franchise archeologists. So with that in mind, we are betting that Indiana Jones will be back, in some way.

Even after the lovely Indiana Jones 5 ending, there are still plenty of places a new movie could go. And who doesn’t love a surprise reboot of a reboot? So, with that in mind, here’s what you need to know about a speculative Indiana Jones 6 release date.

Indiana Jones 6 release date speculation

We expect to hear news on Indiana Jones 6 or a spin-off movie sometime in late-2025.

Both Harrison Ford and Lucasfilm’s president confirmed that Ford would not be doing any more Indiana Jones movies. But Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm’s president, didn’t rule out a TV series or movie centered on Helena Shaw, Indy’s goddaughter, in the future.

When showing footage of Indy 5 at D23, Harrison Ford confirmed that he’d hung up his fedora for good. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kennedy discussed other ways the franchise could continue, as she mentioned the possibility of a TV series.

“It’s Harrison’s last entry,” she explained. “That’s how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we’re not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones.”

Still, Kennedy added in an interview with Variety that an adventure movie starring Helena Shaw was “entirely possible,” but admitted that “we’re not having any of those conversations right now.”

Whatever happens, it’s worth noting that the 2023 Writers Strike means that it’ll take longer than usual to get new projects off the ground. So don’t expect a hypothetical release window to be any earlier than late 2025.

Indiana Jones 6 cast speculation

Based on where a new movie or series would go in time, anyone could return for Indiana Jones 6.

But we have a few names we think would be most likely to return, such as Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Here is the expected Indiana Jones 6 cast list:

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Ethann Isidore as Teddy

Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

Toby Jones as Basil Shaw

Sean Connery as Doctor Jones

Karen Allen as Marion

Kate Capshaw as Willie Scott

Ke Huy Quan as Short Round

What will Indiana Jones 6 be about?

With the fifth movie tying things up so neatly for Indy, we doubt a sixth installment would be a direct sequel to the Dial of Destiny — at least, not one that involves Harrison Ford returning as Indy.

Based on Kennedy’s comments to Variety, it’s possible that Indiana Jones 6 would catch up with Helena, even though she hasn’t technically taken over the handle of Indy.

Or, we could see some of Indy’s past escapades with more de-aging software — but a whole movie centering a de-aged Harrison Ford feels a bit ghoulish and would feel more like a Halloween movie than anything else.

So, the closest thing we’d get to an Indiana Jones 6 would probably be an animated series that allows us to see more of Indy’s adventures without creepy CGI. But again, anyone other than Ford voicing Indy would feel wrong, so it would depend on whether his retirement stretches to the recording studio.

Or, Lucasfilm could follow in the footsteps of Obi-Wan Kenobi and do a Disney Plus show earlier in the Indy timeline centering on another character in the franchise.

Is there an Indiana Jones 6 trailer?

You can’t have a trailer for a movie that doesn’t exist, sorry.

But check out this behind-the-scenes look at Indiana Jones 5, which includes interviews with director James Mangold, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford.

Where can I watch Indiana Jones 6?

If a sixth Indy movie ever happened, it would probably get a theatrical release before heading over to Disney Plus.

Or, if they end up going the spin-off or series route instead, they might bypass cinema entirely and go straight onto the streaming service.

