Is Indiana Jones 5 streaming? How to watch Dial of Destiny

Is Indiana Jones 5 streaming? Harrison Ford is picking up his whip and trusty fedora once again, folks, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits the big screen. However, with so much buzz around the new movie, fans may be wondering where and how they can check out Indy’s latest adventure for themselves.

Indiana Jones is one of the best adventure movie franchises in existence. Telling the story of a badass professor of archaeology, the Indiana Jones movies are full of thrills, booby-trapped temples, and plenty of campy villains. Fans have been waiting over a decade for another new movie in the beloved franchise, following the 2008 flick Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. And now, finally, Indiana Jones 5 is here, giving our main hero a proper send-off.

So let’s find out how to watch Indiana Jones 5 and see when the new movie will be heading to streaming services and cinemas down below.

Where can I watch Indiana Jones 5?

Fans will be able to watch Indiana Jones 5 on June 28 in UK Cinemas and on June 30 in the US.

It is an exclusive theatrical release, meaning that for now, the only way you can watch Harrison Ford’s new movie is by heading to your local Cineplex. So, what are you waiting for? It is time to start booking tickets, folks.

Is Indiana Jones 5 streaming?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiney isn’t streaming yet, but after the film’s theatrical run, it will head to Disney Plus. Theatrical runs typically last for 40 days, so we should hear word on an online release sometime in August 2023.

Besides Disney Plus, it is also likely that Indiana Jones 5 will pop up on VOD services such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV to rent or buy. Please keep your eyes on this guide as we update you on the latest news.

Is Indiana Jones 5 on Disney Plus?

Sorry pals, Indiana Jones 5 isn’t on Disney Plus yet, but it will be soon. Disney owns the distribution rights to the Indiana Jones franchise, so it makes sense that the new movie will be heading to the platform eventually.

Right now, The Dial of Destiny is set to be an exclusive theatrical release. So we will have to wait at least a month before we see it on streaming services. But while we wait, fans can watch all the other Indiana Jones movies on Disney Plus by clicking our button down below.

Is Indiana Jones 5 on Netflix?

No, Indiana Jones 5 isn’t on Netflix and probably won’t be anytime soon. As mentioned above, Indiana Jones is currently under Disney’s domain, and since Disney Plus and Netflix are direct competitors in the streaming wars, we doubt the two will share any big Ips.

Still, wilder things have happened. Netflix could offer Disney an enticing deal, so we will keep you posted if any stranger developments happen.

Is Indiana Jones 5 on Prime Video?

It may take some time, but it’s highly likely that Indiana Jones 5 will be available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime once it hits streaming services.

We say this since other major movies under Disney Plus, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, were made available to purchase virtually via Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

Since Indiana Jones is a massive franchise, it makes sense that The Dial of Destiny will follow similar patterns to past mega releases. However, for now, Indiana Jones 5 is a theatrical exclusive. So, all you Prime users will be waiting for this film for a while.

Is Indiana Jones 5 on Blu-ray?

Indiana Jones 5 isn’t available on Blu-ray or on any form of physical media since it has to complete its run-in cinemas first.

We will also be waiting after the film hits streaming for at least a month before a Blu-ray gets announced, as physical media releases tend to take time. Be sure to check in with this page regularly as we keep you updated on future streaming and Blu-ray release dates.

