How long is Indiana Jones 5? Harrison Ford is donning the fedora and cracking the whip again, as he returns to one of his most famous characters for the final time. It’s set to be a rip-roaring thrill ride, albeit tinged with the sadness of a fond farewell.

But before Indiana Jones hangs up his hat, we’ve got the small matter of the Indiana Jones 5 release date to look forward to. Director James Mangold has crafted a suitably enormous farewell for Harrison Ford and Indy, and we’re hoping it can stand among the best movies of a very crowded summer at the box office.

With epic scale very much in place, you’ll want us to tell you: how long is Indiana Jones 5? Fortunately for you, we know exactly what the Indiana Jones 5 runtime is and how it compares to the other Indiana Jones movies in this classic franchise.

How long is Indiana Jones 5?

The Indiana Jones 5 runtime is two hours and 34 minutes, so make sure you go to the bathroom before it starts.

Indiana Jones is the latest hefty blockbuster epic to land in cinemas this summer, clocking in at 154 minutes. That’s the best part of half an hour longer than the previous big beast of the franchise, which was Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at 128 minutes.

The shortest Indy outing was the original, Raiders of the Lost Ark, at just 115 minutes – under two hours. Now, we’re looking at almost 40 minutes more than that.

As has been the case for so many of the biggest new movies this summer, we’d recommend you ration those fizzy drinks and schedule in a bathroom break just before the movie starts. You don’t want to miss a second of Harrison Ford saying goodbye to the best adventure movies of his career.

