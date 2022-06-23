How to watch all the Toy Story movies (including Lightyear)

Has Lightyear got you wondering how to watch all the Toy Story movies? Well, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got an overview that will let you know where you can watch each and every one of the Toy Story movies. You’ll be taking a stroll through Pixar movie memory lane in no time.

Keep in mind though that this is a guide specifically on how to watch all the Toy Story movies – we won’t be including: shorts, TV specials, cameos in other Pixar movies, Forky Asks a Question, or appearances in Kingdom Hearts 3 cutscenes. But we are including Lightyear, and also 2000s Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, as they’re both full-length films focusing on a Toy Story character.

These are among some of the best films produced by Pixar, which is saying a lot when you consider the portfolio of absolutely incredible family movies it has under its belt. If you’ve never had the joy of watching these films before, golly, do you have a lot to look forward to.

These are each of the movies we’re going to cover in this guide:

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Toy Story 4 (2019)

Lightyear (2022)

Toy Story (1995)

The first feature-length 3D animated movie by Pixar still stands up really well to this day. Giving us a glimpse into the private lives of the toys owned by a boy named Andy, we get to know Woody, Mr. Potato Head, Rex, and many other iconic characters. Woody enjoys the idyllic life of a favourite toy, but that all changes when Andy gets a cool new Buzz Lightyear. Eventually, the two get separated from Andy and then have to work together to get home safe. A classic film that’s not just among the best of Pixar, but one of the best Disney movies overall.

You can watch Toy Story on:

Amazon Prime (available to buy or rent, but not part of the subscription)

Disney Plus

YouTube Movies

DVD

Toy Story 2 (1999)

The second film in the series sees Woody stolen by a man who is an avid collector of all things related to Woody’s Roundup (an old forgotten TV series that Woody is based on). It introduces a number of new characters to the Toy Story ensemble, while packing quite an emotional punch as it delves into the backstory of Jessie, a cowgirl toy. It’s a film that stands proud beside the first movie.

You can watch Toy Story 2 on:

Amazon Prime (available to buy or rent, but not part of the subscription)

Disney Plus

YouTube Movies

DVD

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000)

Lightyear wasn’t the first movie to give us the story of the real’ Buzz Lightyear, as it was preceded by Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins, which was released 22 years earlier. This movie tells a very different story to Lightyear, and uses a 2D animation style. Interestingly, it also uses a framing device which shows the Toy Story cast watching the film on VHS, so it maintains quite a strong connection to its origins. It was later followed by a spin-off series where Patrick Warburton took over the role of Buzz.

This movie is not available on any streaming platforms, but the DVD is easy to find and inexpensive.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

After a long absence, Toy Story 3 continued the story years later, with Andy now preparing to leave for college in this kids movie. It’s a very moving film that deals with moving on from your childhood as you move into adult life, and sees the toys adapting to a new life after being donated to a day-care centre. It was a fantastic way to revisit the series, and the advances in CGI technology in the gap between the films certainly help to make this one look really good.

You can watch Toy Story 3 on the following platforms:

Amazon Prime (available to buy or rent, but not part of the subscription)

Disney Plus

YouTube Movies

DVD

Toy Story 4 (2019)

This is currently the last movie to feature the original characters. Toy Story 4 focuses on the toys’ new life living with Bonnie. It introduces a comical new character in Forky, who is created during a kindergarten class, and also reintroduces Bo Peep who, in the earlier films, was little more than a love interest, but who is now a fully fleshed out character. The film sees the toys become separated from Bonnie during a road trip, creating an interesting change of scenery and, just like Toy Story 3, it looks amazing.

You can watch Toy Story 4 on the following platforms:

Amazon Prime (available to buy or rent, but not part of the subscription)

Disney Plus

YouTube Movies

DVD

Lightyear (2022)

The latest addition to the Toy Story universe (or should that be multiverse?) sees Chris Evans taking on the role of the iconic space ranger. It’s very different to any of the movies that had gone before, as a much more sincere sci-fi movie crossed with action and adventure, but it is likely to put a smile on the faces of old Toy Story fans and, indeed, is a good starting off point for anybody who hasn’t seen any of the other films before.

We already have a guide on how to watch Lightyear, but to save you a click, the only method through which Lightyear can be seen at this point is by going to the cinema. We will update you as soon as any information about its release on DVD or streaming platforms is revealed.

We hope this has been helpful to anybody wanting to watch the old Toy Story movies. Check out our guide on the Lightyear 2 release date, for speculation on when we might get the next film.