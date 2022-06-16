Lightyear 2 release date specualtion, plot, cast, and more

Buzz Lightyear is many things, but he’s not a toy, not anymore. Yes, you read that right Buzz is back in the new Pixar movie Lightyear, a de-fictionalised version of Andy from Toy Story’s favourite movie and he’s a real Space Ranger now played by Chri Evans. Of course, now we have a new version of Buzz, we’ve naturally started to wonder about the hypothetical Lightyear 2 release date.

Lightyear sees poor Buzz accidentally maroon his crew on a hostile alien world. Desperate to get them home and complete the mission and get his people home, Buzz spends literal decades experimenting with ships capable of breaking the hyperspeed barrier. Unfortunately, the faster Buzz goes the faster time passes him by and before long decades have passed by.

Not that Buzz has time to worry about that when the deadly Zurg and his robot army attack. We won’t spoil what happens here but needless to say, our fearless Space Ranger comes out on top. So the question inevitably is will there be a sequel. Here’s everything we know about the Lightyear 2 release date.

Lightyear 2 release date speculation

Lightyear 2 hasn’t been officially greenlit as of June 2022, so it doesn’t have an official release date just yet. However, the film is expected to open to anything between $70 million to $100 million, which will make a sequel pretty much inevitable.

Were they to announce a follow-up this year, we can use the production time on Lightyear to hazard a guess as to when we’ll likely see a sequel. Development on Lightyear began in 2016, and it wasn’t released until 2022 – that’s a seven-year production cycle from the initial idea to the big screen.

We doubt a hypothetical Lightyear 2 would take that long because they’ve already built the world both narratively and in terms of animation.

Disney announced the film properly in 2020, and we think a two-year development time is far more reasonable for this potential sequel. So were we to guess we’d be looking at 2024 earliest, possibly 2025, depending on the resources Pixar pours into the project.

Lightyear 2 plot speculation

Well, Lightyear ended with Buzz being tasked with setting up a new corp of Space Rangers, and his first recruits were Sox, Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, and Darby Steel.

Last we saw this new intrepid team, they were set to blast off for adventures unknown so a sequel could follow the team on their next adventure.

There are a few dangling plot threads from Lightyear that could be addressed as well. Where did the other Buzz find the Zurg suit and the robot army?

Does that mean that there’s another Zurg in Buzz’s time? Why did no one come looking for Buzz and his crew? Did something calamitous happen to the Space Rangers?

We actually asked director Angus McClane if he’d like to make a sequel, and he certainly seemed to have some idea where he’d take the character next, telling us: “I’d be open to it… I think I know where he goes next.”

Lightyear 2 cast speculation

Were Lightyear to get a sequel, we imagine that Chris Evans would return as Buzz. Similarly, it’s likely considering the ending that his new crew, Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), Sox (Peter Sohn), Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi), and Darby Steel (Dale Soules), will also return as well.

We’d like to see Isiah Whitlock Jr return as well as Commander Burnside, Buzz’s new boss. Poor Burnside didn’t get nearly enough to do in this film, and it’d be cool if he got to go on the adventure next time.

One person who’s unlikely to return is James Brolin, who played Zurg. With his ship blowing up at the end of the film, seemingly killing the tyrant, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing his ugly iron grimace again. Although when it comes to bad guys, you can’t say anything for sure.