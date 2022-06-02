The best Toy Story characters – from Woody to Lotso

What are the best Toy Story characters? The beloved animated movie franchise has been running for nearly 30 years now, and in that time we’ve had four fantastic family movies, plus a range of short specials and spin-offs. And, there’s even a movie about the fictional spaceman who inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy on the way! It’s safe to say Toy Story has made quite the impact on the face of cinema in its time.

The Toy Story movies are funny, exciting, and surprisingly emotional to say they’re kids movies about a bunch of talking toys. The Toy Story franchise has not only given us some of the best Pixar movies ever made, but some of them (namely the first and third instalment) have a genuine shout to be included in the conversation with the best movies of all time, period.

A large part of the mass appeal of these movies is down to the amazing array of Toy Story characters that we’ve come to know and love through the years, and here’s the best of them all.

Woody

Rex

Mr Potato Head

Slinky

Lotso

Forky

Al McWhiggin

Sid Phillips

Hamm

The Aliens

Let’s face it, Woody is the indisputable king of Toy Story. He’s the rootin’ tootin’ cowboy who acts as the loyal and brave leader of the whole toy tribe, and he’s such a charming character, there’s no wonder the other toys adore him.

Despite his rogue ways in the first movie, where he plots to do away with his new rival, we forgive Woody because he learns from his mistakes, and always comes out the hero. Without Woody, there would be no Toy Story, and for that, we are eternally grateful.

Potentially the funniest character of them all is Rex, the cowardly dinosaur who loves video games and watching movies. We love how Rex is basically the antithesis of what we have come to expect from a T-Rex.

Far from being scary, his insecurities are so endearing, and he’s also a lot cooler than he realises. Rex just wants to be with his buddies, and will always push through his fears to help out his friends when they need him the most.

More like mister miserable, am I right? Mr Potato Head is so sardonic and cynical, but wouldn’t you be, if you had a spud for a head and had people shoving your spare parts in your butt?

Seeing him become a father figure to the little green aliens is also a lovely character development for the grouchy garden vegetable with legs, and proves he does have a heart somewhere in there.

Man’s best friend becomes Sheriff’s best friend, and Slinky is loyal to the end. He never gives up on his friends and is always there to help when anyone is in need, often acting very literally as the lifeline they need thanks to his stretchy metal body.

He’s a simple dog, who just wants a peaceful life with his pals, but he’s always the first to dive into the adventure when called upon. We can’t think of anyone we’d rather have by our side!

Don’t be fooled by this big, pink, fluffy fella! Lotso may look cuddly, but he’s a real mean bear once you get to know him. He’s the tyrannical mastermind behind the Sunnyside day-care centre who terrorises our favourite toys in Toy Story 3.

Even when the toys offer him a chance at redemption and call on him for help, he throws it back in their face and proves he is beyond saving. Luckily he meets a fate fit for a truly evil teddy and will spend the rest of his days tied to the front of a garbage truck!

Poor old Forky may think he’s trash, but we certainly don’t agree. The little, plastic cutlery companion goes through quite the journey of existential discovery, and it’s a joy to watch as he learns the value of friendship, happiness, and finds his own purpose in life.

Although we kinda feel like Toy Story 4 didn’t really need to be made after the perfect ending to its predecessor, we are happy that we got to meet Forky nonetheless. He’s stupid, sure, but he’s so precious, too and should be protected at all costs.

The dastardly owner of Al’s Toy Barn proves to be quite the nemesis in Toy Story 2, where he kidnaps Woody and tries to sell him to a collector in Japan. The rest of the franchise could have been very different if he got his way!

Despite his nefarious ways, we have to admit Al does provide us with some iconic moments; from his rather impressive chicken costume, to his comically short commute to work, and of course, he sanctions the most satisfying animated scene of all time when Woody gets a makeover.

The villains in the Toy Story franchise are generally pretty great, and Sid started it all off with his menacing ways back in the original ‘90s movie. Those creepy experimental toys under his bed will haunt us for life!

Sid is the epitome of a despicable school bully, and would probably would have ended up being a serial killer if it wasn’t for the toys spooking him into hopefully changing his ways!

When he’s not being Evil Doctor Pork-Chops, Hamm is pretty similar to Mr Potato Head in that he’s one of the more cynical, realist members of the group of toys. Hamm always sees the negative in a situation, so it’s all the more funny when he gets dragged into the action anyway.

He delivers many a joke that’s more suitable for adult audiences, which makes these movies a great experience for parents and children alike. Plus, his voice is great, thanks to the talents of legendary voice actor John Ratzenberger.

The avid worshippers of “The Claw” and adopted Potato Head children are so simple and affectionate that you can’t help but love them. Seeing them evolve over time from amusement arcade fodder, to genuine heroes, is such a sweet journey to follow.

They may not have much in the way of brains, but never forget these little green guys walked so that the Minions could run. You’re welcome, Gru!

There we go, those are the best Toy Story characters! And yes, we wish there were some female characters on this list, but the only one of any real substance is Jessie, and to be honest, she’s pretty annoying (sorry). If you want to dive into some more beloved franchises, check out our list of the best Star Wars characters.