The best Chris Evans movies — from Avengers: Endgame to Knives Out

What are the best Chris Evans movies? Given he’s America’s Ass, it’s impossible not to like the guy. Although he’s better known for his work in the MCU, where he played everyone’s favourite Avenger Captain America, there’s a lot more to Chris Evans than just Marvel movies.

Before, during, and after his decade-long stint as the super-soldier, Evans has also proven himself to be a formidable actor in drama movies, comedy movies, science fiction movies, and everything in between. Marvel might’ve been what put his name on the map, but it definitely isn’t the extent of what the guy can do.

For the past twenty years, the Boston-born actor has delighted viewers and critics alike with his work — which, outside of Marvel, is usually alongside a rich ensemble cast including the likes of Daniel Craig and Cillian Murphy. Not only that, but he’s widely thought to be the best Chris in Hollywood compared to Pratt, Pine, and Hemsworth. So, as the Battle of the Chrises rages on, now seems like the perfect time to look at the best Chris Evans movies.

The best Chris Evans movies — ranked worst to best

Not Another Teen Movie

Puncture

The Iceman

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Gifted

Captain America: The First Avenger

Sunshine

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Snowpiercer

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Knives Out

Avengers: Endgame

Not another teen movie (2001)

Although Not Another Teen Movie has gone down in history as having a mixed reception, it’s definitely a fun play on all the tired and repetitive tropes that dominated the teen movie genre in the ’90s.

Taking on the role of dickhead jock Jake Wyler in a thinly-veiled parody of She’s All That, Evans is definitely one of the most memorable parts of what is ultimately quite a forgettable movie — for that whipped cream scene alone if nothing else.

Puncture (2011)

A gritty biopic that tells the true story of Michael David-Weiss, Puncture was certainly an ambitious movie. Ultimately, however, there was just too much going on at once for it all to come together cohesively.

That being said, Evans’ performance of Weiss was praised by critics as being the highlight of an otherwise chaotic and clunky film, and showed that he wasn’t all muscle: he could act too.

The Iceman (2012)

Evans definitely had a thing for gritty biopics in the 2010s — as shown by his supporting role in The Iceman, a Michael Shannon-led biopic which is a movie based on the true story of hitman Richard Kuklinski.

In a role that was originally meant to go to James Franco, Evans played Robert Pronge, Kuklinski’s shady mentor, fellow hitman and one of the antagonists of the movie. Given we were so used to seeing a clean-cut Evans as the All-American hero, it was nice to see things mixed up a bit in The Iceman — and Evans definitely rose to the challenge.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

At this point, Steve Rogers was comfortably established in his position as leader of the Avengers, and it’s clear Evans had become more comfortable with his role as the MCU character Captain America, too.

Without the need to prove himself, Evans was able to confidently deliver in this story-led MCU movie.

Gifted (2017)

Many had their doubts when Evans, who at that point had established himself as a staple in the MCU, was cast in drama movie Gifted as the small-town uncle and guardian of a genius seven-year-old.

Although the movie was predictable at times, Evans was widely praised for the sensitivity and emotion he brought to the role: gelling especially well with young actor McKenna Grace, who played his on-screen niece. It’s not one of his most high-profile roles, but it’s cosy and enjoyable.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Ah, the one that started it all. If you’re able to get past the way they CGI’d Evans to look ‘weak’ for the first third of the film, you’ll find that this is one of the best origin stories the MCU has come to offer.

As Steve Rogers, Evans perfects the sensitivity and heroism behind the brawn: the qualities that make his character what he is and why he was deemed worthy of the Super Soldier serum in the first place.

Sunshine (2007)

Seeing Chris Evans and Cillian Murphy bicker about how to reignite a dying sun for a couple of hours sounds ludicrous in 2022, but that’s exactly what happened in Sunshine: a 2007 sci-fi epic by Danny Boyle.

Evans’ on-screen chemistry with Murphy was one of the best parts of this movie, and while his role as engineer Mace isn’t the largest, his performance is consistently compelling and helps to elevate the movie.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World (2010)

Before Will Poulter, Chris Evans was the resident ‘eyebrow guy’ in Hollywood. Lucas Lee’s brows and pout were just a small part of what was a genuinely hilarious performance on Evans’ part.

Maybe, given that at the time of filming he hadn’t yet made his MCU debut, he found Lucas Lee’s status as a fading, sell-out action movie star that bit too real…

Snowpiercer (2014)

Throughout his career, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has released banger after banger — and Snowpiercer, his English-language debut, is no exception.

The post-apocalyptic thriller frequently appeared in lists for the best movie of 2014: and Chris Evans was widely praised for his leading performance in the movie. “If the film has one element that never flags or falters, it’s Evans,” one review read.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

The Winter Soldier richly builds upon the traits and relationships established by Rogers in the first movie — such as that with his best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) —and throws them into an entirely new setting.

Although Rogers has had time to adapt to his new surroundings by this point, Evans is great at showing certain quirks that make it clear that he’s not quite from this time.

Knives Out (2021)

Again, after seeing Evans as our All-American hero for a decade, it was refreshing to see him get his teeth into a more villainous role, and he definitely delivered on that in murder mystery caper Knives Out.

Knives Out was an all-round critical and commercial triumph with a great story, great cast, and great plot — but credit especially has to be given to Evans and his cable knitwear.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Evans was great as Bearded Cap in Infinity War, but there’s just something about Endgame. It was his final outing as the character, and he definitely ensured that he was going to end his time on a high, making sure that people would have a Steve to remember.

After all, who can forget the moment when Steve Rogers picked up the Hammer of Thor, showing that he too was worthy of lifting Mjölnir?

So, that’s our pick of the best Chris Evans movies. If you’re in the mood for more Chris movies, check out our guide to the best Chris Pratt movies.