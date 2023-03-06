How to watch Scream 6 – can I stream the new horror movie?

If you’re wanting to know how to watch Scream 6, you came to the right place. Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise is set to continue with its sixth instalment, and we’ve all the details on how, where, and when to watch it.

The Scream franchise began way back in 1996 but it’s still going strong to this day, with a new movie just around the corner. There was an 11 year gap between Scream 4 and the 2022 movie Scream (which we basically call Scream 5), but now we’re getting a new horror movie just a year later.

So, with the Scream 6 release date upon us, it’s time to dive into everything we know about how to watch Scream 6, including any streaming options for the upcoming flick.

How to watch Scream 6

You can watch Scream 6 in the cinema from March 10, 2023 and that will be the only way to watch at first as it’s a theatrical exclusive.

That means you have to venture outside and watch Scream 6 on the big screen, but at least that means Ghostface can’t find you at home.

Can I stream Scream 6?

You cannot stream Scream 6 yet, as it’s a theatrical exclusive release. That means you have to go see it in the cinema at first.

Eventually, you’ll be able to see movie villain Ghostface claiming victims at home, when the slasher movie makes its way to streaming services. Over in the US, Scream 6 will drop on Paramount Plus at some point in the future, while it’s unclear where it will end up in the UK at this moment in time.

That’s all your viewing options sorted then. For more from Ghostface and the gang, here is our rundown of the Scream cast or check out our Scream review from last year. Alternatively, look ahead to other new horror films with our guides to the Evil Dead Rise release date or The Conjuring 4 release date.