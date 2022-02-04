What will Scream 6 be about? It’s official Paramount is moving forward with Scream 6, so the terror of Ghostface isn’t over yet. The creative team behind Scream 5 is returning for this new chapter in the meta-horror movie series. That means co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as well as writers James Vanderbilt Guy Busick, are responsible for bringing Ghostface back to the big screen once again.

But the last Scream movie ended in a pretty conclusive way, with Gale and Sidney agreeing not to publish anything about this new wave of murders so that the legacy of Billy Loomis and Stu Macher will be finally put to rest. So what will happen in this new thriller movie?

Well, to answer that particular question, we’ve put on our best thinking caps and done some digging. We’ve left no rock unturned thinking about potential plots, possible casting, what movie cliches it will parody, and we’ve even taken a stab at predicting who might end up on the pointy end of the killer’s knife. So here’s everything we think might happen in Scream 6.

Scream 6 plot: What will Scream 6 be about?

It’s difficult to say what the new movie will be about. Scream 5 deliberately avoided setting up a potential sequel or, in the words of co-writer James Vanderbilt: “We didn’t want to make the two-hour trailer for Scream 6.”

That said, the film does have a few dangling plot threads and Easter Eggs that could be addressed in the sequel. We saw Sam come to terms with the visions of her killer father, Billy Loomis, but now she’s given into those potentially darker impulses might she follow in her father’s footsteps? We hope not to be honest, but there’s undoubtedly more to be explored there.

Similarly, the attack on Tara and Sam effectively makes them both the new Sidney, so it’s not outside the realms of possibility that some twisted Stab fan or the family members of a dead Ghostface return to take revenge.

Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have said they have more ideas for Ghostface.“I think I can say that we love both ideas and I think we want to pursue both things. We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we’re working on,” Gillett told Collider. “We know that there’s been a conversation about Ready or Not. We certainly know that Guy (Busick) and Jamie (Vanderbilt) have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it.”

What horror movie trope will Scream 6 parody?

Before the Scary Movie series ran the idea of parody into the ground, the Scream series was cleverly subverting and calling out horror movie cliches and tropes. The first was a deconstruction of slashers, the second took on sequels, while the third called out trilogies.

The waters were slightly muddied by Scream 4, which commented more on social media and fame than movies, but satire was still at the heart of the film.

In the words of Tom Cruise, though Scream 5 took things “back to the movies” by offering commentary on Hollywood’s newest obsession ‘requels’ as well as ‘elevated horror’.

So what might Scream 6 parody? Well, to be honest, it’s difficult to say. The horror trends of 2023 are likely to be very similar to the trends of 2022. That said, were we to bet on Scream 6 dissecting any new trend, it might be our obsession with nostalgia. This was touched on in the last film, but with Spider-Man, No Way Home, Matrix 4, and The Book of Boba Fett telling stories about their franchises past, maybe it’s time to bring back some of them Westboror’s old faces. This brings us to…

Could Stu return in Scream 6?

Perhaps Scream 6 will finally reveal what happened to Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) – the other half of the original Ghostface duo alongside Billy Loomis. The last time we saw Stu, he’d had a TV dropped on his head, which took him out of action for the climax of Scream (1996).

While you might have presumed the resulting electric shock and the weight of the TV had killed Billy’s sadistic sidekick, nothing has been confirmed. There’s even some circumstantial evidence that suggests he might have survived.

When Scream 3 was just a glint in Wes Craven’s eye, he considered bringing Stu back. Reportedly it would have been revealed that Stu had survived his TV close up and was in prison. In the end, Sid and the Scream team would have realised he was recruiting local teens to become Ghostfaces (plural!) from his prison cell.

While we doubt the creative team will adapt this idea directly, we wouldn’t be surprised if we got some explanation of what happened to Stu. Perhaps he did die or is in jail? Maybe though he’s a free man living in quiet anonymity just waiting for his moment to strike? Lillard has teased he’d like to return, so it looks like the balls in Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s court.

Scream 6 cast: Who’ll be in Scream 6?

No official cast has been announced for Scream 6 at this point, although it’s likely that the new generation of Westboro teens will return. That means Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will probably all be back.

It’s doubtful that Jack Quaid and Mason Gooding will return as they both came down with an unfortunate case of being dead at the end of Scream 2022. Similarly, David Arquette finally ran out of luck in the last movie, meeting his end at the end of Ghostface’s knife. If anyone’s likely to get a flashback appearance, it’s him, but that’ll likely be kept a surprise.

As for Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox? Well, it’s hard to say. They are the film’s legacy characters, and it would be strange watching a Scream film without them, but there was definitely a degree of finality to their appearance in Scream (2022), so maybe they’re done.

Campbell has said she’d like to return. “It would seem there’s always more stories to be told in Woodsboro, and there is a taste for it,” she told ScreenRant. “So, I think, if people love this one, I would imagine there will be an appetite, and we, of course, would all love to be a part of it.”

Perhaps Campbell and Cox will be back then, and they’ll meet a sticky end…

Who will die in Scream 6?

We’re entering the realm of pure speculation here but should Campbell or Cox return; we’d be willing to bet one of them dies. As Amber and Richie said, killing Dewey gave the new incarnation of Scream stakes, and it’s possible the filmmakers will attempt the trick again.

Scream’s also pulled no punches in the past when it comes to offing beloved characters. Remember Randy in Scream 2? Yeah, watch out, Chad and Mindy.

Scream 6 trailer: Does Scream 6 have a trailer?

No Scream 6 doesn’t have a trailer at the time of writing. Paramount’s slasher sequel was only just officially announced, with filming set to begin this summer.

Realistically then, we won’t see any footage or teasers until the end of the year or even the start of the next.

Scream 6 release date: When will Scream 6 be released?

Scream 6 doesn’t have an official release date just yet. The film is supposed to start production this summer which suggests we might expect Scream 6 next year.

Let’s not forget, though, that the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, and new restrictions may disrupt Scream 6’s filming, so nothing is certain right now.