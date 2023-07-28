Will there be a Good Omens season 3? Rejoice heavenly (and devilish) readers because Aziraphale and Crowley are back for another round of divine adventures in Good Omens season 2 on Prime Video.

Unfortunately, though, while we love Good Omens (Read our Good Omens season 2 review if you don’t believe me, it’s seriously one of the best fantasy series ever), we’ve only been blessed with six episodes of this incredible TV show. That’s barely half a day’s binge!

Well, we know gluttony’s a mortal sin, but we’ve always enjoyed walking on the wild side, so get ready to take a bit out of the apple of knowledge because here’s everything we know about a potential Good Omens season 3 release date.

Will there be a Good Omens season 3?

While Good Omens season 3 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but Neil Gaiman has said there are plans for another season.

“Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that,” Gaiman told SFX magazine [Via GamesRadar]. “I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were.

“I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one,” he continued. “I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back but didn’t have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves.”

When will Good Omens season 3 be released?

Unfortunately, we don’t think Good Omens season 3 will be released until at least late 2024 or maybe even 2025 because of the ongoing Writers and Actors strikes.

Until the 2023 Writers Strike and the Actors Strike come to an end, there’s no way for production on Good Omens season 3 to begin, and it looks, for now at least, like the strikes will continue for the foreseeable future.

What will Good Omens season 3 be about?

Good Omens season 3 will likely pick up where the second series left off, with Aziraphale running Heaven alongside Metatron as they plan for the Second Coming. Crowley, meanwhile, will likely still be on Earth licking his wounds after Aziraphale rejected him.

Presumably, at some point, Aziraphale will see the light and try and stop Heaven’s attempts at armageddon. Or maybe not? You never can tell with Gaiman.

Who’ll be in Good Omens season 3?

We expect Michael Sheen, David Tennent, and the rest of the recurring cast to return for season 3 of Good Omens. It’s likely that Derek Jakobi will likely return as Metatron as well.

Here is the expected Good Omens season 3 cast list:

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale

David Tennant as Crowley

Derek Jakobi as Metatron

