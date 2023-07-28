Do Crowley and Aziraphale get together in Good Omens season 2? Praise Neil Gaiman because Good Omens season 2 is finally upon us, and fans couldn’t be happier to see Crowley and Aziraphale back on their screens.

In case you’ve never seen it (why are you here?) Good Omens follows the misadventures of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they try and avoid getting embroiled in the never-ending war between Heaven and Hell. Easily one of the best fantasy series of the last few years; we’re big fans of this odd little show at The Digital Fix (Read our Good Omens season 2 review here if you don’t believe us).

Let’s be honest, though. You’re here because you want to know the answer to one thing. You want to know, ‘Do Crowley and Aziraphale get together in Good Omens season 2?‘ Well, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer. Warning spoilers ahead.

Do Crowley and Aziraphale get together in Good Omens season 2?

No, Crowley and Aziraphale don’t get together in Good Omens season 2, and despite sharing a kiss in the finale episode, the show ends with the demon and angel going their separate ways.

What makes this so heartbreaking is that they have the opportunity to be together. It’s just that neither angel nor demon can accept the other’s terms. Aziraphale wants to go to Heaven — where he’ll become the new Supreme Archangel — with Crowley, but the demon refuses to be in a relationship on Heaven’s terms.

In fact, Crowley wants to leave the battles between Heaven and Hell behind entirely, pointing out that Heaven’s plans for a new armageddon will leave the Earth a scorched wasteland. “When Heaven ends life here on Earth, it’ll be just as dead as if Hell ended it,” he tells a devastated Aziraphale.

Despite this, Azriphale can’t be convinced to turn his back on Heaven, and even Crowley’s slightly anguished declaration of love (or as close as a demon can get) won’t convince him otherwise.

