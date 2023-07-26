Is Good Omens season 2 streaming? How to watch the fantasy series

Is Good Omens season 2 streaming? One of the best fantasy series of recent years – Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens – is finally back for a second season. It’s going to be good to be reunited with our favorite demon and angel once more.

Season one of Good Omens was aired all the way back in May 2019, marking itself as one of the best TV series in recent years. But it’s been over a four-year wait for the Good Omens season 2 release date. The first season was based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s beloved book, first published in 1990. The second season moves beyond the plot of the book, but do not fear – the series is still being written by Neil Gaiman.

But regardless of the new direction, we know that Good Omens season 2 will continue to be one of the best fantasy series on Amazon Prime, period. So, instead of demon and angel lore, here we break down how to watch Good Omens season 2 and explain which streaming services you’ll need to catch the latest chapter of the heavenly show.

Where can I watch Good Omens Season 2?

Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens is back with a second season on Amazon Prime on July 28, 2023. All six episodes of the second season will land on the 28th, so you can binge to your heart’s content.

We can also tell you the episode titles of the first five episodes of the fantasy series to give you a little tease of what to expect.

Here are the Good Omens season 2 episode titles:

Chapter 1: The Arrival Chapter 2: The Clue – featuring the minisode A Companion to Owls Chapter 3: I Know Where I’m Going – featuring the minisode The Resurrectionists Chapter 4: The Hitchhiker – featuring the minisode Nazi Zombie Flesheaters Chapter 5: The Ball



Is Good Omens season 2 streaming?

All six episodes of Good Omens season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 28, 2023.

You can also catch up with the first season there, which we highly recommend you do before watching the second season. If you’re a fantasy series fan, there’s also The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time to catch up on ahead of The Rings of Power season 2 release date and The Wheel of Time season 2 release date.

Is Good Omens season 2 on Netflix?

No, Good Omens season 2 is not on Netflix and is unlikely ever to be, as it’s an Amazon Original. You can find season 2 on Amazon Prime Video from July 28, 2023.

However, good news! If you’re a Neil Gaiman fan, The Sandman is available to watch on Netflix, and The Sandman season 2 release date is also on its way! If you’re looking for more fantasy – you can also find The Witcher, Shadow and Bone, Outlander, and Sweet Tooth there.

For Gaiman-style humor, we particularly recommend Lockwood & Co and The Umbrella Academy. For older series – the likes of Supernatural, The Magicians, and Lucifer are all available on Netflix.

Is Good Omens season 2 on Disney Plus?

No, Good Omens season 2 is not available on Disney Plus. You can find season 2 on Amazon Prime Video from July 28, 2023.

There aren’t too many fantasy series options on Disney Plus, as it’s mainly the home of superheroes – all the Marvel series, and sci-fi – all the Star Wars series. The National Treasure TV series can be found there, and Once Upon a Time is another option for fantasy fans.

Is Good Omens season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Yes! Good news – you can find Good Omens season 2 on Amazon Prime Video from July 28, 2023. All six episodes will drop at once.

You can, of course, find Good Omens season 1 there as well, and we highly recommend watching before season 2. If you’re a fantasy fan, there’s plenty to be found on Amazon Prime – including The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and Carnival Row.

Is Good Omens season 2 on Blu-ray?

No, there is not currently a Blu-ray of Good Omens season 2 available. The only current way to watch Good Omens season 2 is on Amazon Prime Video from July 28, 2023.

But! They did release Good Omens season 1 on DVD and Blu-ray, so it seems likely that season 2 will also get a physical release. Season 1 even got a limited edition steel book, which was very cool – so let’s hope season 2 gets the same treatment.

For more fun, you can read our Good Omens season 2 review and find out everything new on Amazon Prime this month with our guide. And if you are after the latest must-see TV, check out our guides to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 on Amazon Prime, Foundation season 2 on Apple TV, Secret Invasion on Disney Plus, and Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix.