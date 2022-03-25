The Wheel of Time season 2 release date, plot, cast, and more

When is The Wheel of Time season 2 out? Amazon’s other fantasy TV series, The Wheel Of Time was renewed for Season 2 before it aired on the streaming service. Here’s what we know so far about what to expect when it returns. Spoilers to follow!

The Wheel of Time season one gave us what we’ve been missing since Game Of Thrones ended. A high concept political fantasy world with a much-needed feminist twist. The first season was an efficient eight episodes packed with plot and worldbuilding. All this alongside magic, warriors, and dragons (but not that kind, not yet anyway).

There are fourteen books in the series from author Robert Jordan, and so there is plenty for showrunner Rafe Judkins to draw from in telling his version of the story. The books hold some clues to what comes next, especially in combination with the newly announced characters and cast members. But like most adaptations, there are likely to be changed as well.

We ended the series with a few questions; how did Egwene (Madeleine Madden) bring back Nyneave (Zoë Robins) from apparent death? What will happen to Rand; the dragon reborn (Josha Stradowski)? Where is Mat (Barney Harris)? And will Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lan (Daniel Henney) be able to re-bond after she has lost touch with the One Power?

Wheel of Time season 2 release date: When’s Wheel of Time season 2 out?

Amazon’s most-watched Prime show of 2021 is, unfortunately, unlikely to be back on our screens until after the first series of The Rings of Power, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has aired.

This means The Wheel of Time season 2 could start any time between October 2022 and Early 2023. Filming for the series commenced in July 2021, and a few details have already been released by showrunner Rafe Judkins to whet our appetites for what comes next.

Wheel of Time season 2 cast: Who’s in Wheel of Time season 2?

Season two will bring with it some new and expanded characters, along with a casting change. Barney Harris will no longer be playing Mat, rumours abound regarding the reasons for this, but they all seem like speculation without confirmation from any party.

Harris is being replaced by Dónal Finn, you might recognise him from The Witcher or How to Build A Girl. Other characters will expand into recurring roles, including Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta, the one-eyed soldier from the end of the last series. Arnas Fedaravicius (The Last Kingdom) also joins the cast as Masema Dagar, a soldier turned prophet.

Ceara Coveney of Netflix’s Young Wallander joins the cast as Elayne Trakand. Royal born and a powerful channeler, she is an Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah. She will be joined by Meera Syal (Yesterday, The Kumars), and Natasha O’Keefe (Peaky Blinders) as currently unnamed characters.

Rafe Judkins said in a conversation with Deadline that Hammed Animashaun will definitely be returning as Loial. A fan favourite, this charming Ogier’s fate was unconfirmed, but he has been filming in Prague with the other cast members.

It has however been confirmed that some characters who do not die in the books, will die in the series. So even fans of the books may have some surprises in front of them. Judkins has suggested that he’d ideally like to see the show run for eight seasons, which may or may not give them a chance to tell the main arcs of Robert Jordan’s fourteen books.

Wheel of time season 2 plot: What will happen in Wheel of Time season 2?

A tweet from The Wheels of Time’s official twitter account revealed that the title of the first episode is ‘A Taste of Solitude’. This is a chapter title from the sixth book in the series, however, Rafe Judkins said on the Empire Spoiler Special Film Podcast that Season two will weave plotlines from Book Two, ‘The Great Hunt’ and Book Three, ‘The Dragon Reborn’.

These won’t follow the books exactly but will be weaved to fit more comfortably into the TV format. The season will repeat the eight-episode format of the first series. They have also had to bulk out the appearances of Moiraine and Lan compared to the books, as they only appear in a single chapter in book two. This would be a disservice to the skills and appeal of Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney.

Judkins spoke with Nerdist about how he changed certain elements of the ending of the first novel, alongside Brandon Sanderson, co-writer on the final 3 books, and Robert Jordan’s widow, Harriet. To perhaps improve on the storytelling and create something that Jordan would have approved of.

This involved making changes to what was originally a very messy finale, including other characters being alongside Rand at the Eye of the World for the confrontation with The Dark One. The story was changed to give the other cast members more to do, taking up some of his fight in the final battle, and having it all happen simultaneously. This leads us to question whether the five potential dragons will come together again in the next series and how that will happen.

There’s also a huge question over whether we will see more of the world from 3,000 years ago when the original prophecies were made. We are briefly shown in the cold open of episode eight, a futuristic world with flying cars, more science fiction than fantasy. Will the future of the series show more of this world? And how did they go from that to what is happening now?

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time season 2?

Like the first season, you can watch The Wheel of Time exclusively on the streaming service Prime Video. If you’ve not got an account you can sign up to Amazon prime here using our affiliate link.

What questions will The Wheel of Time season 2 answer?

Judkins has addressed some fan questions from the first series. According to the mythology of this world, death is about the only thing that cannot be healed. Which led to some speculation regarding how Egwene could bring back Nyneave when she was apparently dead. Judkins assured fans that this and more would be made clear. Whether Egwene has a particular power we don’t know about, or Nyneave wasn’t in fact as dead as she looked. This leaves our original five alive to continue their adventures, albeit in a very different environment to the one they started off in.

Fans also asked how Moiraine managed her secret meeting with Suian (Sophie Okonedo). If movement between places was possible in this way, why did they walk most of the way from The Two Rivers to the White Tower? If there’s one thing fantasy fans are good at, it’s asking why people don’t take shortcuts – like flying to Mordor on an eagle rather than walking. Judkins confirmed that a specific device that channels the one power was used in this scene, and these items are rare. Because who are we to question these writers? They think of everything!

Perhaps more about these objects will be explained in season two? The Sa’angreal is one such object, shown in the final episode to channel the one power in a way that one person can handle, avoiding the burning out shown outside Fal Dara during the attack from The Dark One’s (Fares Fares) forces.

It feels like a long wait now for the next series to drop, but if it’s as strong as the first, it’ll be worth it. And as the wheel keeps turning, it’ll be here before we know it.