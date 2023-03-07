Ghosted release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more

When is the Ghosted Release date? Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are set to reunite for the new Apple TV Plus movie Ghosted and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited.

Part action movie, part rom-com, Ghosted sees hapless farmer Cole (Evans) fall in love with the seemingly perfect Sadie (de Armas), but he’s left baffled when she starts ghosting him. Hoping to reconnect, he travels to London and let’s just say things don’t quite go to plan.

If you want to know more about this romance movie, then you’re in the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the Ghosted release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more. Warning minor spoilers ahead for the new movie.

Ghosted release date

The Ghosted release date is set for April 21, 2023.

Ghosted cast

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are set to lead Ghosted cast. The film was originally envisaged with Scarlet Johansson in one of the roles, but she had to step down due to a scheduling conflict.

Who’s in the Ghosted cast?

Chris Evans as Cole Riggan

Ana de Armas as Sadie

Adrien Brody as Leveque

Mike Moh as Wagner

Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov

Marwan Kenzari as Marco

Anna Deavere Smith as Claudia Yates

Lizze Broadway as Mattie

Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson

Tiya Sircar as Patti

Amy Sedaris

Tate Donovan

Scott Vogel

Burn Gorman

Fahim Fazli

Marisol Correa

Gina Jun

Victoria Kelleher

Sasha Go

Bailey MB

Daniel Eghan

The wonderful Dexter Fletcher, whose previous credits include the drama movie Rocketman, Eddie the Eagle, and the musical Sunshine on Leith, is directing using a script from Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

Ghosted trailer

The first Ghosted trailer dropped on March 6 2023. Set to The Proclaimers’s wonderful ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’, The Ghosted trailer lays out the film’s wonderfully silly plot and gives us a brief look at some of the action scenes we can expect.

Ghosted plot

A high-concept rom-com and action movie, Ghosted tells the story of Cole Riggan (Evans), who meets the girl of his dreams, Sadie (Ana De Armas), falling head over heels in love. Not long after they meet, though, Sadie ghosts Cole, and he decides to take a trip to London in the hopes of winning her heart.

There’s just one problem, Sadie’s actually a CIA operative, and by following her to London, Cole gets dragged into the murky world of international espionage.

Where can I watch Ghosted?

Ghosted will be available to watch exclusively on the streaming service Apple TV plus.

That’s everything we know about Ghosted for now. If you’re looking for more great content, check out our lists of the best Chris Evans movies and the best comedy movies. We’ve also got guides to some great new 2023 movies, including Fast and Furious 10, Mission Impossible 7, and Rebel Moon.