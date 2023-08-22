The Frasier reboot release date has been revealed, and it’s soon

Fans have been at the ready when it comes to the Frasier reboot after news of another season of Frasier first dropped, and after a long wait, we finally got a confirmed release date for the Paramount Plus revival.

Continuing the legacy of one of the best comedy series, according to fans, the 2023 Frasier secured fan-favorite characters, the most essential cast members, and promises to give viewers more of what made it special decades ago.

The Frasier reboot release date is Thursday, October 12, 2023, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that it’ll soon be on our list of the best Paramount Plus shows,

The release date was unveiled in a short teaser released by the streamer on their official YouTube channel. The caption reads, “Frasier has re-entered the building! No more callers, all-new hang-ups. Stream the premiere of the new series Frasier on Thursday, October 12, exclusively on Paramount Plus.”

So, don't expect to find the show on any of the other best streaming services, basically.

