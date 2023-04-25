Fan favourite Frasier character returning for revival

When the Frasier reboot was first announced several years ago, there was some surprise that Kelsey Grammer was the only returning cast-member. Grammer and Paramount Plus have made it clear that we’ll be seeing Frasier in a new city, with a new life. It will mainly revolve around his relationship with his now-adult son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

We have been told that there may be the odd cameo here and there from the original cast of one of the best TV series of all time. Up until now, these announcements have been thin on the ground, with Bebe Neuwirth (who plays Frederick’s mother Lilith) being the only one confirmed so far. However, we now finally have another confirmed name – Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier’s radio show producer Roz.

Fans will of course be hoping to hear that David Hyde Pierce (Niles) and Jane Leeves (Daphne) will be making an appearance, especially as their son David Crane will be a character in the reboot and played by Anders Keith. Although, it seems as though they’re both a pretty firm “no” at this stage. But if the revival ends up going for more than one season, you never know who we’ll see in the future.

The new series of Frasier will find the pompous psychiatrist in Boston, on a college campus – perhaps where he or Freddy (or both) have jobs. Nicholas Lyndhurst of British comedy series Only Fools and Horses fame will star as a professor and old friend of Frasier’s.

When we last saw Roz, she had been promoted to station manager in Seattle, and was perennially single as ever. It will be interesting to see if she’s finally settled down in the new series.

