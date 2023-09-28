Final Destination 6 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What’s the Final Destination 6 release date? Well, well, well, look who’s back. It’s Death! And he’s got his eyes on the prize yet again, looking to take down some unsuspecting victims in the most creative of ways. Honestly, we weren’t sure if we’d ever get more from the Final Destination franchise, but boy, we’re glad we are.

Ever since the first Final Destination quickly secured its spot among the best 2000s movies, it kick-started a franchise that would constantly have to one-up itself. The best movies in the series are slick, riddled with tension, and an absolute riot. The worst movies are…well, they’re still pretty damn fun, honestly.

In their own way, the Final Destination features could be considered as some of the best horror movies to examine wacky and gruesome deaths. Because of this, fans want to know everything they can about the Final Destination 6 release date. Well, we’ve got you covered. Just keep an eye out for any sharp objects flying around.

Final Destination 6 release date speculation

There’s no confirmed release date for Final Destination yet, but we’re thinking an early 2025 release date seems most likely.

Unlike most horror movies, the Final Destination flicks aren’t bound to the laws of Halloween release dates. In fact, most of the previous installments were released in the early months of the year, or in the summer. The newest movie, titled Final Destination 6: Bloodlines, has only one obstacle now: the ongoing Actors Strike.

A new movie was announced back in 2019, but development was immediately halted following the pandemic. The good news, however, is that a draft script has already been written! Production was set to begin in July 2023, but naturally, the industry strikes put things to a stop.

However, series creator Jeffrey Reddick has since said that as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike ends, they’re ready to start. If this one follows the fate of the 2023 Writers Strike and closes negotiations by the end of the year, we’d imagine filming would take place in 2024, putting an early 2025 release date on the table. Fingers crossed!

Who’s in the Final Destination 6 cast?

Since Final Destination 6 is set to introduce a whole new group of protagonists, there’ll likely be a completely fresh cast on the line — though fans will be thrilled to hear that Tony Todd is reportedly returning!

Final Destination 6 has been referred to as a “re-imagining” of the franchise, so we’re thinking that they’ve wiped the slate mostly clean for this one. But you can breath a sigh of relief, since Tony Todd is set to come back as everyone’s favorite mortician, William Bludworth!

The news broke via Bloody Disgusting, who stated that horror movie icon Todd would be reprising his role in the new movie. As it stands, he’s the only legacy character to be confirmed.

Here’s the Final Destination 6 cast:

Tony Todd as William Bludworth

We’ll update this list as more casting news becomes available, so be sure and check back.

Final Destination 6 will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who secured the job in the best way possible by faking their deaths on a Zoom call with producers. The duo had a burning fire going behind them, and towards the end of the call, the fire came alive.

When they’d ‘put it out’, a ceiling fan crashed down and decapitated one of them. It was a combination of visual effects and pre-recorded footage, and was a stunt that wow-ed the execs. Yeah, probably would’ve have given them the gig, too.

What’s Final Destination 6 about?

Final Destination 6 will put the focus on a group of first responders and put the helpers in the position of danger as they try to outrun death’s grasp yet again.

It was announced in March 2020 that the new movie would take place within the canon set by the rest of the series. Producer Craig Perry then gave fans a little more insight by revealing that the new Final Destination would move away from the classic ‘teens-running-from-Death’ play, and instead turn the spotlight to first responders.

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen, and police,” Perry said [via Digital Spy]. “These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die.”

“We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanor. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.”

Honestly? We think this would be an excellent direction to take the franchise in. We’ve seen groups of teens face-off against their maker through multiple rounds of the series, and we think it’s time for a shake-up. Having first responders in the mix could most certainly add a whole new level of stakes, and give us a group of protagonists that we’re guaranteed to root for.

One thing we also know for sure is that the new movie is going to mix up the formula of the old installments, making audiences question everything they thought they knew about the logic of the Final Destination world.

“This film doesn’t just kind of add another layer,” Jeffrey Reddick said [via Collider]. “Usually there’s a new layer every film where it’s like, ‘Oh, well, this can save you or this can save you.’ This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don’t feel like, ‘Oh, there’s an amazing setup and then there’s gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.’ There’s an expansion of the universe that – I’m being so careful.”

The inclusion of Tony Todd also opens the door for further plot points, since Bloody Disgusting also reported that the movie will contain flashbacks to William Bludworth’s childhood and show us more about how his connection to death began.

Is there a trailer for Final Destination 6?

Sadly, because the movie hasn’t started filming, there’s no trailers or teasers for Final Destination 6 just yet.

We’ll likely need to hang on until 2024 to get a first look at the new thriller movie. We’ll keep an eye out for you. In the meantime, check out the below clip from the first movie that started it all — Alex getting his friends off the plane, setting off a chain of events that’ll pick them off one-by-one. (Full disclosure: this movie is wholly responsible for our fear of flying!)

Where can I watch Final Destination 6?

It’s been announced that Final Destination 6 will be distributed through HBO Max, but it’s possible that it’ll see a theatrical release as well. (We hope.)

Let’s face it: there’s only one way to watch these movies, and it’s in a theater surrounded by Final Destination fans. These movies are known for their elaborate and often spectacular deaths, so diehards will undeniably want to catch this on the big screen.

That said, an HBO Max distribution might limit this to streaming services. Only time will tell, and it all depends on how much confidence New Line Cinema and Warner Bros have in the product.

