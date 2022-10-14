Fast and Furious may have inspired the She-Hulk finale ending

The latest product of the MCU conveyor belt has come to a close, and we spotted something that felt a little familiar about the She-Hulk ending. We may be clutching at straws here, but we’re pretty sure the finale of the Marvel series took some inspiration from the Fast and Furious franchise.

If you haven’t had the chance to watch the final episode of She-Hulk just yet, beware, as there will be some spoilers for the comedy series coming up. We just found the connections to the Fast and Furious movies too hilarious not to share.

Now don’t worry, it’s not like any Fast and Furious characters show up in the episode, and the MCU characters aren’t openly promoting the Fast 10 release date. Still, there is a hilarious scene which is just too similar to an iconic moment from the Fast franchise to be a coincidence. Final warning for spoilers ahead!

The She-Hulk TV series has not been afraid to go meta throughout its run on the streaming service Disney Plus, and the final episode went all out with its fourth-wall-breaking action.

One of the final scenes in the episode appears pretty mundane on the surface, something more akin to a drama series or a soap opera than a superhero movie. But there’s more than meets the eye as Matt Murdock attends a family gathering at Jen Walters’ home.

While there, we witness plenty of awkward moments and cringeworthy jokes as Jen and Matt’s relationship blossoms. The family reunion even has a massive reveal as we meet Hulk’s son. Now tell us that doesn’t sound exactly like the ending to Fast and Furious 9?

Nothing has been confirmed by those involved with bringing She-Hulk to life, but with how often the show has poked fun at popular culture already, we wouldn’t be surprised if the action movie franchise had been parodied on purpose here.

