She-Hulk: What does the She-Hulk finale mean for Daredevil season 4?

What does the She-Hulk finale mean for Daredevil season 4? If you’re a Daredevil fan, you’ll know by now that the character will be returning to screens with a revival of his old Marvel Netflix series.

The character has been increasingly involved in the MCU ever since he appeared as Peter Parker’s lawyer in the team-up superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then, after the Marvel movie, the crime-fighting MCU character finally made his long-awaited appearance in She-Hulk, and hit it off with the big green lawyer.

Matt Murdock was also in the She-Hulk season finale, although only in a small role at the end, attending the Hulk-family BBQ. He was quizzed by Jen’s family about his job, how much he earnt, and kids. You know, just the usual boyfriend stuff. But, what does the She-Hulk finale mean for Daredevil season 4?

First thing’s first, the She-Hulk finale really cemented Daredevil’s place in the MCU. Of course, it’s been long confirmed now that Matt Murdock will be getting a continuation of his own Marvel series, but this proved that it was going to be connected to other goings on within the MCU too.

The She-Hulk finale also made it abundantly clear that Matt Murdock will be continuing on with his own legal practice in Hell’s Kitchen alongside his superhero side-hustle. Other than that, the She-Hulk season finale was careful about not giving away any plot points. Rather, it was just a very cute, mundane look at the blossoming relationship between the two super-lawyers.

Will She-Hulk be in Daredevil season 4?

There is one thing that the last scene from the She-Hulk finale tells us about Daredevil season 4 almost for certain. It looks very likely that Jen will probably be involved in Daredevil season 4 – even if it’s just in a minor role as Matt Murdock’s love interest.

She-Hulk has gone out of its way to ensure that the audience know that there’s chemistry between Jen and Matt Murdock, and the TV series wouldn’t be setting that up if it wasn’t going to follow through on the plot line in Daredevil season 4. How big a role will the character play? That’s anyone’s guess – but don’t expect her to be around too much. Afterall, Daredevil’s role in Shu-Hulk was only a tiny one. For more speculation about Jen and Matt, check out our guide to everything She-Hulk season 2.