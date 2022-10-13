She-Hulk season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

When is the She-Hulk season 2 release date? As the last TV series in MCU Phase 4, She-Hulk has ended this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in easy-going fashion. No multiverse, no Infinity Stones, just Jennifer Walters trying to get a date and find some work-life balance.

Between the fourth-wall breaking humour and villainous support groups, the comedy series has introduced some new dimensions to the MCU. Not least of them is Tatiana Maslany herself, who’s been pitch perfect as the witty titular MCU character. Now that her first season is done, we look to the future, for the She-Hulk season 2 release date.

Marvel’s Phase 5 is about to get underway. Where does Jennifer fit in the grand scheme of Avengers 5 and Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels and everything else? And will she find true love? We can answer most of those questions, and you can peruse the answers below. This is the part where you scroll down, and discover information based on the Marvel series you’re curious about!

She-Hulk season 2 release date speculation

We don’t know when She-Hulk season 2 will come out, because it hasn’t been confirmed yet. So far, What If…? and Loki have been the only Marvel Studios shows to get full second seasons, the rest filtering purely into the action movies.

Kevin Feige stated in 2019 this would be the plan for She-Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo believes she’ll become an Avenger. Jennifer Walters and her fourth-wall-breaking humour lends itself well to episodic storytelling, and her low stakes legal dealings and relationship troubles have been refreshingly low-stakes compared to the universe-threatening catastrophes of the big screen.

It’d be a shame to lose that, but it’s all in the hands of Marvel Studios. We’ll keep you informed.

She-Hulk season 2 plot speculation

Really, She-Hulk season 2 could focus on just about anything. The theme has been Jennifer Walters defending B and C-grad villains and other characters, using that as a mechanism to look at being superpowered on a more personal level.

We’d expect that to continue, regardless of the main plot. Should Jennifer become part of the Avengers Initiative, the series could look at her life afterward, depicting attempted normality when you’ve travelled the multiverse or what have you.

All depends on what occurs between the first season and second. Watch this space.

She-Hulk season 2 cast speculation

Regardless of what She-Hulk season 2 looks like, Tatiana Maslany is assured to be playing the lead role. It’s incredibly rare that Marvel Studios signs anyone up for just a single appearance, making it likely Maslany has several productions in her contract.

After that, it depends on who survives the first season of the sci-fi series. Jameela Jamil as Titania seems like a sure bet, since she’s an insidious influencer and they never fully go away. Tim Roth as Abomination too.

We could see other heroes, too, like Wong and Daredevil. Maybe Jessica Jones and Bucky Barnes? We don’t want to speculate too wildly, but you can be assured some familiar faces will be around.

That's everything we have on She-Hulk season 2 right now.