Happy Disney Plus Day everybody! Once a year, the House of Mouse treats us all to a whole day of exciting news and announcements about what’s to come on the streaming service. There’s also new Disney movies dropping on the platform and content from the MCU and Star Wars franchise added, too. And we’ve got the lowdown on everything that happens.

Disney may be better known for its dominance of the animated movie scene, but the studio now operates on an insanely large scale and you can bet that there’s bound to be something you’re interested in among the various Disney Plus movies and TV series on the way.

It can be hard to keep track of all the breaking news from the big day though, so we decided to put together a guide on everything announced at Disney Plus Day just for you. So sit back, take it easy, and prepare to get excited about the future!

Thor: Love and Thunder and Pinocchio now streaming on Disney Plus

As of September 8, 2022, you can now catch both Thor: Love and Thunder and the new Pinocchio movie from Robert Zemeckis on the Disney Plus service.

The latest Thor movie hit cinemas earlier in 2022, as the next big chapter in the MCU Phase 4. Now, you can see all your favourites from the Thor cast assembled on the small screen as they look to save the universe from MCU villain Gorr the God Butcher in this thrilling Marvel movie.

The classic story of the little wooden boy is getting yet another remake, and the new live-action Disney movie is now playing on Disney Plus. Be warned, our Pinocchio review suggests this one may not be worth your time, but you can be the judge of that.